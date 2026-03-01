5 O-Line Prospects Giants Fans Should Be Watching On Day 4 of Combine Workouts

The offensive linemen take the field on the final day of combine workouts, a group that’s especially important for the New York Giants , who need to replenish the interior of their offensive line with talent.

Fortunately, there are many options at guard throughout this draft, and tackle prospects have position flexibility.

There is also an attitude and potential nasty streak you are looking for out of an interior offensive lineman that may not be as important out on the edges.

Those guys who know how to block to the echo of the whistle make themselves more valuable to a team looking to create a more physical style of football.

Much different than the variety of receivers you find at a combine, where you're looking to see if they do various things well, for interior offensive linemen, we're all looking at the same measurables:

The 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash

Vertical and broad jumps to assess their level of explosiveness

Movement through the on-field drills

Let's take a look at a few names at offensive guard that Giants fans should keep an eye on as they watch the combine.

G Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Offensive Lineman Gennings Dunker | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunker is a prospect who has played offensive tackle and projects to be a guard at the next level. Because he may not be the most athletic lineman, he does a really great job in the running game, moving bodies and utilizing angles and power to open holes.

He is a dedicated worker with an excellent desire to finish the play. He works well within the offensive line unit and has a strong knowledge base to go with his skills.

He should be able to come in and claim a spot immediately because of his physicality, hustle, and technique.

G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you think of the prototypical guard, Ioane fits that description perfectly. He is 6'4" and 323 pounds: a massive, thick-legged guy with strong hands and a solid core.

He has light, quick feet and packs a punch when he hits you. He has the power to overwhelm you and cover you up.

He should be a plug-and-play guard at the next level and has a chance to be one of the better offensive line prospects in this draft.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.

OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

Offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe | James Snook-Imagn Images

Fa'amoe, who transferred from Washington State, is a 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle, but there could be more value in kicking him inside as a guard.

Fa'amoe needs to improve his physicality in run blocking, but he has a talent for pass protection. He's a developmental lineman, whether you keep him at tackle or move him to guard.

Fa'amoe could be a great prospect to stash, develop, and in two years have a really valuable asset.

He will improve his strength in the weight room and become more powerful in his blockmanship.

OL J.C. Davis, Illinois

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Illinois offensive lineman J.C. Davis speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, he has the perfect size for a guard. He has been a quality starter as a tackle for four seasons with Illinois, but his transition to guard could be due to inconsistency in his quickness against speed rushes.

On the inside, however, he can use his tremendous leg drive to overwhelm defenders. He could become a swing tackle in the NFL or a guy who could sub in at guard or tackle.

There's a chance he could provide incredible versatility for a team looking to improve depth.

G Micah Morris, Georgia

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris (OL36) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Morris is massive at 6-foot-4, 346 pounds. He is a wide body that is difficult for defenders to get around. He plays with a lot of power and offers excellent movement for a man his size.

He will excel as a puller, working up to the second level in combination blocks or getting out in space on screen passes. He will instantly be a weight room freak with his strength and power.

But what would really unlock his game is being able to regulate his weight and get a few pounds off, so he can move even better.