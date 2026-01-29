6 Offensive Players to Watch at Senior Bowl Who Could Fill NY Giants Needs

The Senior Bowl is underway right on the heels of the end of the Shrine Bowl, and evaluators are just as anxious as fans to get a look at the talented prospects that have invaded Mobile, Alabama.

The New York Giants will undoubtedly be looking at players whom they could add to the fold in some key positions. On offense, they will still be looking to add a bigger receiver, versatile linemen, and possibly even another running back.

There are a lot of names fans should enjoy getting to know, but here are a few to keep your eyes on this week during the Senior Bowl.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Hurst weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, and on Day 1 of practices, the Georgia native flew by a cornerback, stacked him, and made a one-handed catch on a 9-route.

It was great to show that, even though he was carrying more weight than he was listed at during the season, he still maintained his speed.

As a guy who is a big-bodied, long-armed speedster, he can continue to raise his profile in Mobile and possibly catch the eye of Giants brass who should be looking to add a bigger traditional X-receiver type.

Hurst has A+ hands and is likely to test off the charts. He could be a fast rider and one the Giants may have to consider on Day 2 of the draft if they want his services.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Fields came out of the gate on Day 1 of practices, catching everything thrown his way regardless of the coverage. He was making contested catches and catches with bodies around him.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Fields is a physical presence who is looking to prove that his quiet season was behind him.

Expect him to make a lot of noise in Mobile, and Giants fans should be paying attention to how he performs during practices and in the game. He could be the big-bodied receiver that the Giants are looking for.

IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Former MTSU's offensive lineman (now with Georgia Tech) Keylan Rutledge. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

You can tell Rutledge came from Georgia Tech, a team that leaned into the rushing attack to find success. He is a heavy-handed mauler of a man.

At 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, he knows how to move bodies out of the way. He exhibits quick enough feet in pass protection to slide with ease from center to tackle. He has a punch and great leverage that slows down rushers, and against the bull rush, he anchors down and stops momentum.

He is in Mobile trying to raise his profile as a potential day two pick. During one-on-ones on Day 1, he was turning back interior pass rushers regularly. He could be a part of the revamp plan at guard.

IOL Genning Dunker, Iowa

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Whenever you discuss an Iowa offensive lineman, it's never to discuss if they are good or well coached; it's usually to talk about how good he is.

Dunker is very good. He possesses noticeable power and elite-level technique that just allows him to displace defenders at the point of attack and move bodies out of the way.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he is the ideal size for the prototypical guard, but he could easily play tackle, which makes him even more sought after. He has been lining up at guard and tackle during practices so far and has held his own in pass protection drills and live reps on passing downs.

We know that the Giants want to get even more demonstrative in the run game, and Dunker would certainly help.

RB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back J’Mari Taylor (4) of Virginia runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Taylor is a former HBCU 1,000-yard back who took his talents to the ACC and transitioned seamlessly to a 1,000-yard back there as well.

It seems only natural that the powerful speedster would have no problem adjusting to the NFL. He's already proven he can be effective against the best of the best in college.

In Mobile, he is looking to show off his versatility even more and prove that he is not only an every-down back but also built to handle every situation. His pass-catching should be on display, as should his ability to pick up blocks in pass pro.

The Giants could be in the market for a third back if they decided to move on from Devin Singletary, and especially if Cam Skattebo is not fully back from injury.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Size and elite speed speak for themselves in the case of Nicholas Singleton. He has the incredible burst to not only get to and through the line quickly but to immediately stress defenders at the second and third levels. Either stop him right now or watch him fly by you in a blur towards the endzone.

This season, he had to spend his final season at Penn State without the quarterback he had become accustomed to being in the backfield with, the head coach who believed in him, and with his running mate in the backfield ascending right next to him.

Singleton is in Mobile to remind everyone that he is still that freakish talent that everyone believed him to be just a few months ago. The Giants could grab a Day 1 talent on Day 3 of the draft if scouts still have questions.

