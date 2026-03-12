Florida Defender Identified as Underrated Draft Gem for Giants

The first night of the NFL Draft is always the one that generates the most noise and features the flashiest college prospects of the year who will fulfill their football dreams by being selected by one of the league's 32 franchises.

Yet it's often the six rounds on Days 2 and 3 of the event when scouts and team executives make a name for themselves and increase their organizations' long-term success by identifying diamonds in the rough who could become difference-makers.

The New York Giants array of choices at the No. 5 pick in the 2026 draft remains flexible as there is clear-cut talent at several positions of need, some of whom general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh have been busy tackling in the first two days of free agency.

More likely than not, the Giants' ultimate first-round selection will receive positive reaction because it will quickly improve their roster, which didn't have enough to win more than four games last season.

Once they are past the first couple of rounds, the pair's job of finding sneaky players who can solve major weaknesses on the gridiron gets increasingly tougher, and the Giants' chief concern was arguably their league-worst run defense that got gashed at a rate of 5.3 yards per attempt.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine crafted a new list featuring one potential hidden draft gem in the late rounds for each NFL team, and offered one prospect he believes will be overlooked by many teams and should not be by the front office in East Rutherford.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (DL59) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the Giants' rare strength on the edge, Ballentine proposes that New York look at Florida Gators defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp. He could fulfill their need for extra beef across the trenches.

"The Baltimore Ravens had a knack for finding some hidden gem edge-defenders when John Harbaugh was there," Ballentine wrote.

"Za'Darius Smith, Matthew Judon, and Pernell McPhee were all unheralded Day 3 prospects. Each had a productive career.

The Florida Gator is being penalized for its lack of height and length. Both could be detrimental to his ability to be an elite pass rusher, but he is an adept run defender thanks to his exceptional strength and power.

Brian Burns and Abdul Carter are going to handle most pass-rush duties on the outside. Sapp could be a rotational edge-rusher on run downs, making Kayvon Thibodeaux even more expendable."

Sapp, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 272 pounds ahead of the draft, is not the only defensive line prospect whose stock is being impacted by his lack of favorable physical metrics. Having solid length is often a staple of solid edge rushers who can use that to break off blocks and get a hand on the quarterback.

Where he lacks in that area might not matter as much for the Giants, who have a slew of pass rushers at their disposal, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is still with the franchise despite being the subject of trade gossip in the early part of the offseason.

On the other hand, the Giants need to find some answers to improve their run defense, and surprisingly, that hasn't been something they have managed to do in their early free-agent signings.

They might look to add to the interior via the college pool in April, and we could see them cashing in a young gap stuffer with one of their multiple late-round selections.

Sapp tied for 10th in SEC competition with a run defense grade of 68.8, notching 19 tackles on the ground and 15 stops while scoring a 10.3% missed tackle rate, which was also in the better half of said competition.

In his four-year stint with the Gators, the 23-year-old has only whiffed on 15 total tackles while using his powerful body to punch the football right out of the ball carrier's grasp four times.

In the pass rush, he has been fairly efficient, posting 69 total pressures, including 13 sacks, and could see rotational work as the Giants aim to remain an aggressive unit under Brian Daboll.

Many say the Giants don't have enough draft capital for a position that Joe Schoen invested in last offseason. The idea would be to shift Sapp into the middle and develop him into a stronger gap stuffer.

This would lessen the load on Dexter Lawrence II, who has been one of the most double-teamed defensive tackles in the sport.

The Giants and Harbaugh have already made moves that signal a desire to bring more toughness and smashmouth football to the Big Apple. Adding a player like Sapp would help further that cause as the franchise looks to earn league respect and work toward another championship.