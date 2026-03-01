7 Day 3 Combine Standouts Who Could Fit Giants' Needs

Day 3 of the NFL Combine featured the skill positions for the offense. and no doubt interested New York Giants brass. The quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs all showed why this draft is severely underrated for high-level talent.

There may not be a bunch of superstars, but there are plenty of starting-caliber skill position guys in this year’s draft.

While Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 40-yard dash time was not threatened, this combine may have produced a few of the most impressive overall performances in combine history.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It felt like people were looking for any reason to take Love out of the top-five conversation. Because he is the unquestioned top running back in this draft, there was no reason for Love to perform.

In fact, many of his contemporaries in his position and at other positions chose to refrain from testing their skills at the combine.

Not Love. He went out and put on an absolutely stunning performance. He looked like a star, with features that resembled a created player in a video game.

He carried himself as if he knew he was supposed to be the top overall pick. When he performed, he turned all eyes watching his every drill.

He didn’t do the broad jump or the vertical jump. He did, however, run the 40. His 4.36-second 40-yard dash was second among all running backs.

During drills, his feet looked as if they were gliding across the turf as he went in and out of breaks. He caught every pass but one.

He looked like a guy who could be a top-level receiver and a top-level running back. The Giants do not need a running back, but I would be lying if I said he would not be an upgrade in the room.

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike Washington Jr. was definitely the winner of Day Three. Yes, there were receivers who ran faster than him, but no running back did. Yes, there were people who jumped higher than him, but overall, he really put himself in a position to claim the spot as the second-best running back in this class.

His 4.33 40-yard dash time surprised only those who didn’t really watch him play. At 6’2" and over 220 pounds, he’s had significant breakaway runs throughout college.

Former @RazorbackFB running back Mike Washington Jr called his shot yesterday. He said he would surprise everyone at the #NFLCombine2026. I think 4.33 means he was right! pic.twitter.com/Ue0312B5NO — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 28, 2026

He also brings experience from performing in three different systems over his collegiate career.

Other backs didn’t perform; some did well, but nobody was talked about more than Mike Washington Jr. once the dust settled.

WR Skylar Bell, UConn

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Skylar Bell came into the NFL Combine looking to prove that he was one of the better Z-receivers in the entire draft, and he did just that. His overall athleticism matched the production he showed game in and game out at UConn.

Chris James of Football Gameplan compared him to Stefon Diggs. This highlights Bell’s ability to get in and out of breaks and embarrass defenders as a route technician. His testing confirmed he is an elite-level athlete, too.

He ran a 4.4 flat in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump measured 41 inches. His broad jump reached 11 feet 1 inch. These put him in the top percentage of performers.

He looked smooth and effortless in all the on-field drills. With 10-inch hands, it's easy to see why catching the ball comes so naturally to him.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hurst followed up an eye-opening Senior Bowl performance throughout the week by checking another box, going through workouts at the combine. He looked like a physical specimen walking around on the field.

His 4.42 40-time was impressive for the long-striding former 400-meter runner. He was likely not impressed with his 36.5-inch vertical jump, but his 11-foot 3-inch broad jump served notice to scouts that he has the explosiveness to get off the line and around press coverage quickly. It was tied for the furthest mark of anybody in the combine.

He’s likely done enough to rank as a top 100 prospect. The main question is whether teams view him as a consistent outside X-threat, a key need in the NFL. The Giants should interview him, as he fills a vital role.

WR Bryce Lance, NDSU

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lance has really been quiet this postseason, but the redshirt senior was very loud with his performance during the combine. Bryce Lance went through all of the tests and all of the drills, and he looked impressive in every single one of them.

Because he did everything, he probably had the most impressive overall day during the testing.

His 4.34-second 40-yard dash time was fifth amongst receivers and one of the fastest times overall throughout the week.

He jumped 41.5 inches on the vertical jump and 11 feet 1 inch on the broad jump. He had a blistering 7-second 3-cone drill and a 4.15 on the 20-yard shuttle.

It will be interesting to see how high Lance goes. At 6’3" and over 200 pounds, he fits the profile of a big X-receiver. The New York Giants should have him on their radar for the draft.

WR Jacoby Lane, Southern California

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane is another extremely long, tall, rangy, wide receiver in this draft who looks like a prototypical X-receiver in the NFL. He is 6’4" and over 200 pounds. His arms are nearly 33 inches long, and his hands are a massive 10.5 inches.

Throughout the drills, he caught the ball effortlessly, including a couple of big-time explosive catches that bailed out quarterbacks on inaccurate passes.

He ran a strong 4.47 40-yard dash for a guy with his stride length. He also had a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. When you see him, you picture a Red Zone Specialist in the NFL.

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylen Green set the NFL combine ablaze with his performance. Fans, media, and scouts marveled at his size and athleticism. People even speculated about position switches, including tight end or wide receiver.

Only 13 players at the combine this year ran faster than Green’s 4.36 40-yard dash time. None was 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds. His 43.5-inch vertical jump was tied for second amongst all performers at the combine, with only Eli Stowers’ ridiculous 45.5-inch vertical being better.

His 11-foot-2-inch broad jump was the second-longest in the combine this year. It’s pretty safe to say that Taylor Green is in the 1% of the 1% athletes.

Even more impressive was how he threw the ball. He showed significant zip on his passes and an ability to throw with touch.

He is a very interesting prospect because he has top-50 talent that might be overlooked due to inconsistent on-field performance. However, if he falls far enough, it might be worth the New York Giants grabbing a talent like him to put behind Jaxson Dart and to be mentored by Jameis Winston.