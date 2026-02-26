Caleb Downs Ready to Fulfill NFL Destiny, But Will it Be With Giants?

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs always knew he was going to be destined for great things in the NFL.

Standing before a throng of reporters on Day 2 of the NFL combine, Downs spoke about his pedigree.

His father, Gary, was a running back who had two stints with the New York Giants , including 1994 after the team drafted him in the third round out of North Carolina State and again in 1996.

His uncle, Drey Bly, who last year served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Jets, played 11 NFL seasons with the Rams, Lions, Broncos, and 49ers. And his older brother, Josh, is a receiver for the Colts, who selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Now it’s Caleb’s turn to continue the family’s football bloodlines. Downs is widely regarded as a top-10 draft pick who could draw the interest of the Giants, who sit at No. 5 in this year’s order, as they look to get the John Harbaugh era off on the right foot.

“It's an honor,” Downs said when informed of Harbaugh having recently declared himself a “ big fan ” of the young safety.

“Honestly, he's a legend of the game. It'll be an honor to meet him, whenever I do; looking forward to meeting him.”

Downs wouldn’t confirm if he was scheduled to meet with Harbaugh and the Giants, but he did speak about his family’s journey through the NFL and how that has helped him prepare for his own NFL career.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is the older brother of incoming NFL rookie Caleb Downs. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“He set the tone for me in a lot of ways,” Downs said of his brother. “He had a great career in college, and that allowed me to believe in myself, knowing that I could do it.

“Then my dad–I grew up around a lot of his old NFL friends. People always asked, ‘Did you ever think you weren't gonna be able to do it?’ I was around everything that I needed to be around, and it never was a thought like, ‘Am I gonna be able to do it?’ It was just kind of just like, ‘I'll get there at some point.’”

Downs is aware of the positional value theory and how safeties are not as highly regarded as edge rushers or cornerbacks on the defensive side of the ball. But he argues that any position, including safety, can affect the game.

“At the end of the day, it's who's the best defender?” he said. “It's not really positional value; it’s who affects the game. And if you affect the game in a lot of ways, that's what's most important. So that's really all I can worry about.”

Downs will get to show just how valuable he can be through his meetings with teams as well as his combine and pro day workouts. And his goal is simple: to convince all 32 NFL teams that they need him on their defense.

“My film is what it is, and they're gonna make a decision based on that, the best. I feel confident every time I step on the field, so if I thought anybody was better than me, that's not true.”