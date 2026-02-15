John Harbaugh “Big Fan” of Promising Defensive Prospect

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has been fortunate enough in his career to have two solid safeties as part of his teams’ defenses, including Hall of Famer Ed Reed and, more recently, Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2022.

So it is no surprise to learn that Harbaugh is a “big fan” of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who has been touted as a potential first-round draft pick by many early mock drafts and who is a prospect some have going to the Giants at No. 5 when they go on the clock in April.

“Big fan, big fan,” Harbaugh said of Downs in an interview with Mike Francesa . “We favor Hall of Fame safeties, so if we have a chance to draft a potential future Hall of Fame safety in Caleb Downs, that would be just fine with me.

Harbaugh, who is clearly going to have a significant voice from now on in which players the Giants bring in, probably wasn’t looking to tip the team’s hat when it comes to its draft plans, which are still weeks away from being finalized.

Still, it’s hard not to appreciate his fandom of the three-year safety and two-time All-American who also has experience as a punt returner.

Downs offers a game-changing skillset

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) tackle Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among Downs’s strengths are elite play recognition, closing speed, and versatility. He also boasts good play strength and more than enough speed to stick with receivers in coverage.

On the negative side, sometimes he gets caught peeking into the backfield too long or goes for the interception only to miss due to a bad angle.

But there is so much to like about Downs and the possibility of him being added to the Giants' defensive backfield.

The Giants' defensive backfield hasn’t exactly developed a reputation as a playmaking unit, despite a strong defensive front capable of rushing the passer.

Having a talent like Downs in the secondary could unlock the Giants' defense to a whole other level when combined with the defensive front and potential upgrades at cornerback.

That said, Harbaugh, despite his admiration and praise of Downs, stopped short of renting out a billboard in Times Square to declare the impressive-looking rookie as the team’s intended draft target in the first round.

“We’ll take the best player,” he told Francesa. “When you draft that high, you take the best player. It’s not a need pick. It’s the best player pick because you’re going for the guy that’s going to be that kind of player.

“You’re talking about a guy that you would like to see someday wearing a gold jacket if possible. That’s what the goal is with that pick.”

And if that pick just so happens to be Downs?

“That guy would be just fine with me,” Harbaugh said, adding, “I’d take him in a second.”

