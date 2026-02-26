CB Mansoor Delane Shares Reaction After Meeting Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh

For a brief moment, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane admitted to being starstruck.

That happened during the combine when he took a formal meeting with the New York Giants, whose head coach, John Harbaugh, has a very special place in Delane’s heart.

“I’m from Maryland, so I’m a Ravens guy,” the 22-year-old Delane said Thursday morning when the defensive backs took to the podium at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“I just told him personally that it’s just a surreal moment to be in the same room with him, and it was just a great meeting,” he added.

Whether Harbaugh and the Giants were equally in awe of Delane, who is from Silver Springs, Maryland, has entered the discussion as a potential first-round draft pick at a position where Harbaugh’s Giants desperately need to add more depth, won’t be known for another couple of months, but there is certainly enough reason to think the feeling could be mutual.

Delane spent three seasons at Virginia Tech before jumping over to LSU for his senior campaign, where he was able to really test his skillset against some of college football’s finest competition in the SEC.

When his four-year career was all said and done, Delane, in 44 games, registered 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and 27 pass breakups, earning All-American honors in his lone season at LSU.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.

Delane is NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's eighth-best overall prospect and his top-ranked cornerback, and it’s not hard to see why. The youngster is among the top prospects in press coverage who will willingly fight the more physical receivers from release to catch.

Per Pro Football Focus, Delane allowed receivers just a 40% reception rate in 2025, the lowest rate among the 69 draft-eligible cornerbacks who played at least 350 coverage snaps that season.

He also didn’t allow a touchdown while notching two interceptions and seven pass breakups for a very impressive-looking 31.3 NFL coverage rating achieved in 357 pass coverage snaps.

“I just played the game with maturation,” Delane said of his college career. “You know, play the game smartly, confidently–just at a high level. I think that's one of my greatest attributes.”

He also takes pride in being scheme versatile, which would be a sight for the Giants’ sore eyes at the position, and in being physical, which he said is the part of his game that talent evaluators have spoken most about.

“I like to show up in the run game,” he said. “As a corner, sometimes that goes unnoticed, but I take that personally, being physical in the run game.”

For as good as he’s been, Delane acknowledges that he can get even better and has made a vow to work toward elevating his game once he reaches the NFL.

“For sure. I want to be a sponge–I just wanna learn. I think that's the biggest thing for me. I just like to surround myself with high-caliber talent that I just soak up, and try to bring and add new things to my game,” he said.