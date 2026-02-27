Combine Day 1 Stock Report: Potential Future Giants DL, LBs Who Impressed

The defensive front opened on-field workouts at the combine, immediately setting a fast-paced tone

New York Giants fans got a glimpse of the future at linebacker and along the defensive line from guys who could definitely benefit the Giants if they were wearing the red, white, and blue.

This is not the end for guys who did not perform well, because they still have their school pro days and, in some cases, their conference pro days.

However, the guys who stood out really gave themselves a leg up and can now focus on impressing teams beyond just how they're working out.

Let's take a look at some of the top performers from Day 1.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Ohio State middle linebacker went absolutely crazy during the testing portion of on-field workouts.

It started at the vertical jump, where his two leaps caused such a stir that the staff had to recheck his arm length to make sure that they had the right numbers recorded.

When it was all said and done, he had 43.5 inches on his vertical jump. He followed that up at the broad jump, where he leaped across on his first jump for 11-feet, 3 inches.

By the time he arrived at the 40-yard dash, everyone knew he was going to put down a ridiculous time, as one can’t have that level of explosion and not run fast.

He didn't disappoint, running his 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. Whatever grades you gave him, they were not high enough.

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Pittsburgh

If Styles had decided to skip the combine and just work out at his pro day, people would be talking about an Elarms-Orr’s combine performance.

At 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, Elarms-Orr has good size and a compact frame. He posted the second-highest vertical jump of all the linebackers at 40 inches.

He jumped 10-foot-4 inches on the broad jump and was a hundredth of a second behind Styles and his Ohio State teammate, Arvel Reese, for the fastest 40-yard dash time among the position group at 4.47 seconds.

Elarms-Orr showed good balance and change of direction during the drills, but it was really all about that speed and explosiveness.

LB Kyle Lewis, Pittsburgh.

There seems to be something in the water in Pittsburgh that's making these linebackers perform really well and show off their athleticism.

For a guy like Kyle Lewis, he had to perform well; he had to show high-level athleticism because he only stands 6-foot and weighs 220 pounds.

The fact that he was able to run a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 1.58-second 10-yard split, jump a 39.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-9 broad jump shows the level of explosion and athleticism that will be needed to avoid some of the bigger, more athletic linemen and tight ends he will have to deal with in the NFL.

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks is a massive man who makes other massive men look small. He measured 6-foot-6 and weighed 327 pounds, bearing 35-inch-long arms.

Banks ran a 5.04 40-yard dash time, which is extremely impressive for his size, a 40 that included a 1.76-second 10-yard split.

Banks was able to launch all that mass 32 inches on the vertical jump and 9-foot-6 on the broad jump.

You can tell that people in Indy were already impressed previously with his measurables, and he did nothing to disappoint them.

He actually raised his stock, leaving the combine, to where he could definitely be one of the defensive tackles taken off the board early.

DT Zane Durant, Penn State

Durant may be a smaller interior defensive lineman (6-foot-1 and 290 pounds), but he possesses versatility across the interior as a one-gap penetrator.

He further displayed his explosiveness at the combine when he was able to unleash a 4.75-second 40-yard dash time.

Running sub-4.8 at 290 pounds is ridiculous. Imagining that size running at you at that speed is a scary proposition for quarterbacks and running backs alike.

He backed that up with a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-4 broad jump.

Edge Malachi Lawrence, Central Florida

Malachi Lawrence is a long and athletic edge who came to the combine to impress with his athleticism, and he did just that. He measured 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, and boasted almost 34-inch arms. He was very smooth throughout his testing.

His 4.52-second 40-yard dash time was fast—really fast—and his 1.59-second 10-yard split shows elite-level explosion off the line of scrimmage.

The thing that stood out was how smooth and effortless his testing looked, which was so impressive.

Lawrence coupled that with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump to flash all of the explosion necessary for teams to think about how high they need to draft him for his services.