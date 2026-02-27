Defensive Backs Giants Fans Should Watch on Day 2 of the Combine

Day 2 of on-field workouts at the 2026 NFL Combine, and the New York Giants will put their eyes squarely on defensive backs.

Everyone knows that they need help in the secondary. While a lot of people think that Caleb Downs could be in play for them if he’s there when they pick, the Giants have to address cornerback.

There are some names of guys they could take on day two or day three to bolster their depth and possibly add more athleticism to the group. This “six-pack” of corners are players that fans should keep their eyes on while they’re watching the combine today.

CB Domani Jackson, Alabama

Jackson has an opportunity to remind people just how great an athlete he truly is when he performs on the field.

He was a former five-star recruit for Alabama, and although his career with the Tide had some highs and lows, he still possesses immense ability.

Chief amongst that is his speed. Jackson clocked a 10.25 100-meter time in high school. That level of speed screams sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

If he does that, he is going to rocket up people’s draft boards.

CB Marcus Allen, UNC

Allen has a legendary name that will obviously turn heads, even though he’s no relation.

The UNC cornerback is long and physical, with his best attribute being his ability to press and jam receivers.

A great on-field workout showing he has the athleticism to go along with his physicality and size can do wonders for his draft stock.

Watch as he goes through the on-field drills to see how fluid his footwork is and how he changes direction.

CB Avery Smith, Toledo

Smith is a patient, poised, and extremely confident cornerback. He uses his instincts and quick feet, along with tremendous balance, to overcome his slighter, smaller frame.

His performance in the combine will be to prove that his athleticism can overcome his physical measurables.

He has already stated that he thinks he’s going to kill at the combine, which will be a welcome sight from the position.

CB Devin Moore, Florida

Moore is an extremely long, big corner who has the opportunity to be a physical matchup problem for receivers in the NFL. He is a student of the game who has really leaned into honing his craft.

One of his biggest issues has been staying healthy, which is why he will only run the 40-yard dash at the combine, as he is still recovering from a hernia injury sustained during the season.

But when you add that 6’3" frame with an elite time in the 40 (if he can run one), he’s going to get a lot of defensive coordinators asking general managers to take a chance on him.

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

When you think of the South Carolina cornerback, the first thing that comes to mind is speed.

He has a legitimate track background and should be one of the few defensive backs who light up the field in the 40-yard dash.

That should also translate into great numbers in the broad jump and the vertical jump, which, as we all know, rely on explosion.

He could have scouts and all of the NFL Draft buzzing after his performance.

DB Collin Wright, Stanford

Wright is an extremely intelligent cornerback. You would expect nothing less from a guy coming from Stanford.

He has excellent length, but his versatility is his best attribute. He has played in multiple roles: on the outside, in the slot, and even up top as a safety (if needed).

That level of versatility makes him really valuable to a defensive coordinator in any scheme. He’s hoping to show in the combine drills that he has the athleticism to match the intelligence and the size.