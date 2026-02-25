Giants Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in New York
In this story:
While most of the attention gets paid to the first day of the draft and the team's first round draft pick, we all know that drafts are won and teams are built on Day 2 of the draft, where those second and third round selections routinely become starters.
The New York Giants are well aware of this and will be looking to identify prospects who are likely to be available on Day 2, specifically the second round, since they currently do not have a third-round pick thanks to the Jaxson Dart trade.
It's crucial for them to find a starter on Day 2, and here are five prospects to watch who could fulfill that objective.
CJ Allen, Inside Linebacker, Georgia
Allen continues Georgia's tradition of producing top linebackers, making a strong case for "Linebacker U" in college football.
Allen combines sideline-to-sideline athleticism with a violent downhill tackling ability. He may not drop to the second round, but if available, he’ll be a key target for a linebacker-needy Giants team.
At 6'1" and 235 pounds, this every-down linebacker brings leadership and swagger to a position lacking such traits.
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo
Some look at Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a small-school prospect, but MAC schools should never be considered small. They have plenty of talent throughout the NFL, and he will be another in a long line of Toledo Rockets to enter the NFL and make an impact.
The 6'2" Tampa, Florida native mixes elite size with his ball skills. Over his three seasons as a starter, he has five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles.
He consistently disrupts plays and takes the ball away from opponents.
He's a willing tackler, with 207 tackles in three seasons. Think of him as a longer version of Xavier McKinney for the Giants' secondary.
Brandon Cisse, Cornerback, South Carolina
The 6-foot, 190-pound junior definitely needs some refinement, but if you're looking for athleticism, it doesn't get much better than the South Carolina cornerback. He has speed and explosiveness to burn.
He's played multiple schemes, both zone and man, and willingly supports run defense.
With many highly rated cornerbacks available, he may fall to round two, making him a strong option for the Giants, especially if Cor’Dale Flott and Deontae Banks depart.
Chase Bisontis, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M
If the Giants are looking to set a physical tone on offense, they might look at an offensive guard in the second round. Chase Bisontis was a bulldozer at Texas A&M, transitioning from tackle to guard to better leverage his size and physicality.
He has heavy hands, moves well in a zone scheme, and excels at reaching the second level. Interior play will help him grow as a pass protector.
His strength lies in moving defenders inside, which will endear him to fans.
Isaiah World, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
"World" is the perfect description for the Oregon offensive tackle, who stands at a towering 6'8". He has plenty of collegiate experience and should be able to contribute immediately in the NFL.
At 318 pounds, he's slender for his height, but his athleticism, explosion, and quickness make him intriguing, especially in the second round.
Though he must refine his technique, he already has heavy hands and quick feet—a strong foundation for a tall tackle.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist. Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and Football Gameplan. He is the host of "A Giant Issue" podcast appearing on the New York Giants On SI YouTube channel.Follow geneclemons