Giants Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in New York

While most of the attention gets paid to the first day of the draft and the team's first round draft pick, we all know that drafts are won and teams are built on Day 2 of the draft, where those second and third round selections routinely become starters.

The New York Giants are well aware of this and will be looking to identify prospects who are likely to be available on Day 2, specifically the second round, since they currently do not have a third-round pick thanks to the Jaxson Dart trade.

It's crucial for them to find a starter on Day 2, and here are five prospects to watch who could fulfill that objective.

CJ Allen, Inside Linebacker, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen continues Georgia's tradition of producing top linebackers, making a strong case for "Linebacker U" in college football.

Allen combines sideline-to-sideline athleticism with a violent downhill tackling ability. He may not drop to the second round, but if available, he’ll be a key target for a linebacker-needy Giants team.

At 6'1" and 235 pounds, this every-down linebacker brings leadership and swagger to a position lacking such traits.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some look at Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a small-school prospect, but MAC schools should never be considered small. They have plenty of talent throughout the NFL, and he will be another in a long line of Toledo Rockets to enter the NFL and make an impact.

The 6'2" Tampa, Florida native mixes elite size with his ball skills. Over his three seasons as a starter, he has five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles.

He consistently disrupts plays and takes the ball away from opponents.

He's a willing tackler, with 207 tackles in three seasons. Think of him as a longer version of Xavier McKinney for the Giants' secondary.

Brandon Cisse, Cornerback, South Carolina

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior definitely needs some refinement, but if you're looking for athleticism, it doesn't get much better than the South Carolina cornerback. He has speed and explosiveness to burn.

He's played multiple schemes, both zone and man, and willingly supports run defense.

With many highly rated cornerbacks available, he may fall to round two, making him a strong option for the Giants, especially if Cor’Dale Flott and Deontae Banks depart.

Chase Bisontis, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Giants are looking to set a physical tone on offense, they might look at an offensive guard in the second round. Chase Bisontis was a bulldozer at Texas A&M, transitioning from tackle to guard to better leverage his size and physicality.

He has heavy hands, moves well in a zone scheme, and excels at reaching the second level. Interior play will help him grow as a pass protector.

His strength lies in moving defenders inside, which will endear him to fans.

Isaiah World, Offensive Tackle, Oregon

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"World" is the perfect description for the Oregon offensive tackle, who stands at a towering 6'8". He has plenty of collegiate experience and should be able to contribute immediately in the NFL.

At 318 pounds, he's slender for his height, but his athleticism, explosion, and quickness make him intriguing, especially in the second round.

Though he must refine his technique, he already has heavy hands and quick feet—a strong foundation for a tall tackle.