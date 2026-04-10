Giant Debate: Weighing the Pros and Cons of Caleb Downs at No. 5

The conversation surrounding the New York Giants taking Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the fifth overall pick has been a hot-button topic throughout this draft cycle.

He’s been mocked to New York by many of your favorite draft prognosticators, while others have predicted a slight fall in the order for the highly decorated All-World safety.

Downs is an elite talent for sure, but not one without questions, so for the “Harbaugh Era” to kick off by drafting Downs would definitely have Big Blue Nation talking on both sides.

To be fair, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of bringing him to New York so we can ultimately decide which option makes the most sense.

Why Downs makes sense

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scheme Flexibility

Many people consider Downs to be a blue-chip prospect because they believe he is scheme-proof. He can exist as a single-high safety, a force multiplier in the box, and as a coverage asset with the ability to guard receivers in the slot.

The Giants' defense has struggled in the back end since saying goodbye to Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. Downs would be a much-needed upgrade, possibly the best thing to happen to the unit.

His position flexibility is a direct result of his high football IQ and advanced understanding of the position. He has been groomed to play safety and has always understood what it takes to play at a high level in defense.

This allowed him to hit the ground running in college, which is why, after only three years, he seems like an un-bustable prospect.

Leadership and Pedigree

Caleb Downs has had the luxury of watching his older brother, Josh, navigate college and then the NFL. He has been privy to a front-row seat of the preparation and expectations required of a pro.

That level of understanding and intimate knowledge of what is to come not only allows him to prepare himself for the future but also to prepare others. It is a mark of his leadership, and it is why he was a player others followed, even as a freshman at Alabama.

He leads by doing, showing people his hard work and dedication to his craft. He also leads with words of wisdom he's gleaned from his league connections.

Elite Tackling and Run Support

Downs is not just a good tackler; he's an elite-level tackler. He led Alabama in tackles as a true freshman, and after moving on to Ohio State for the next two seasons, he was dominant there as well.

The ability to boast high tackle totals in the two most difficult conferences in college football is a flex that no other can claim in this draft.

At 6-feet and 206 pounds, he's an ideal size to step into the box as a big nickel if needed. However, he also has the flexibility to play strong safety or even free safety if you wanted to go with a much heavier package.

The Giants have frequently struggled with tackling and keeping gap integrity. They have struggled in the open field to get ball carriers on the ground, and thus, the availability of Downs to fill in the gaps would instantly improve the defense.

Why Downs does NOT make sense

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lack of Turnovers

In high school at Mill Creek in Georgia, Downs collected 19 interceptions over his four seasons. During his collegiate tenure, however, he only totaled six interceptions.

That is a stark falloff in the ability to take the ball away, and it makes you wonder if—at the NFL level—those numbers will begin to look more like his high school years, or if his collegiate production gives a more realistic idea of what his professional production will be.

It is a real question whether his pedestrian collegiate interception total is a product of an inability to take the ball away or simply a lack of opportunity due to teams not throwing at him or to him playing in positions more advantageous for run defense.

Explosive Offensive Needs

For as much as the Giants could use backend help, Downs’ better usage might be as a second-level safety.

The Giants already have guys who are second-level safeties. They may not have the ceiling of Downs, but they could be effective if they were only asked to do that.

Where the Giants have more needs is at explosive offensive weapons. They need more guys who have the ability to hit home runs to pair with Dart so that this team can take advantage of his rookie contract.

Receivers like Carnell Tate or running backs like Jeremiah Love may be better uses of a draft pick, so you can allow them to grow with Jackson Dart together.

Aggressive vs Discipline

There's no doubt that Downs is a playmaker; he has a Troy Polamalu-esque quality to him. However, some of the same things that make you great can also get you in trouble.

Downs can occasionally be too aggressive, overpursuing, or gambling on routes. He can overrun the ball carrier and leave himself open to being cut back on. When he looks to hit ball carriers, he's always looking to explode on them, and loading up for those detonation hits can often result in missed tackles.

Smart and athletic quarterbacks will take advantage of that aggressiveness, and offensive coordinators will exploit his eagerness with double moves and dummy routes to pull his attention away from the original design.

What should the Giants do?

While nobody should ever say that Caleb Downs is unworthy of a top-five pick (because he clearly is), the question the Giants need to ask themselves is: Is Caleb Downs Kyle Hamilton?

If the answer is no, then you can't take him. If the answer is yes, then you roll the dice. The problem is that Downs has been compared to defensive backs like Ed Reed and Eric Berry, yet he's never shown the same capacity to take the ball away that Reed did at the University of Miami.

Troy Polamalu was a playmaker, but he didn't necessarily fit into a structure that demanded a disciplined, regimented role. So, unless you are going to allow Caleb Downs to just roam free and freestyle his role, it'll be interesting to see if he fits into the scheme.

With that being said, Downs represents the luxury piece that many believe Jeremiyah Love represents on offense.