Justin Tuck Reveals Why the Giants ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ With Top Defensive Prospects

The New York Giants will be on the clock with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft in two weeks, and there are a number of directions they can go.

While many are pegging Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to the team, there are several defensive prospects that make sense for the Giants with their first pick in the rookie class.

Giants Ring of Honor member, former defensive lineman Justin Tuck, naturally seemed to favor defensive players for the Giants’ first pick.

Tuck, who spoke with Paul Dottino of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast as part of a promotion for the release of “The Beast,” the comprehensive draft guide authored by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, drew some comparisons with this year’s defensive prospects to his former teammates with the Giants.

"I can see Ohio State safety Caleb Downs playing all over the field, much like Antrel Rolle did for us as a versatile Giants safety," Tuck said, explicitly drawing a parallel between Downs's anticipated versatility and Rolle's established role.

“We all know how important having that type of player on your field, whether you need to play the slot, you need to play safety, you need him to be in a dime package playing your middle linebacker," Tuck said.

"Players like him, (Ohio State linebacker Arvell) Reese, and (Ohio State linebacker Sonny) Styles offer flexibility, letting you shift them to various positions as needed," Tuck said.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It could be difficult for the Giants to land Reese , who is Brugler’s top-rated draft prospect this year ahead of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (second) and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

If mock drafts are to be believed, there were numerous teams ahead of the Giants in the draft order believed to be coveting the versatile defender.

Overall, however, Tuck believes the Giants really can't go wrong with their first-round pick . General manager Joe Schoen has done a good job of setting the team up with options thanks to the work in free agency.

While the Giants aren’t yet a complete team and could use more depth on both sides of the ball in the trenches, Big Blue doesn’t necessarily have to worry about “shopping hungry” in two weeks when the draft kicks off from Pittsburgh.