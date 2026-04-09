The New York Giants offensive line was a surprising positive during 2025’s mostly lackluster campaign. Still, there is always some annual remodeling to be done in the offseason.

That is no different for Big Blue this year as they continue exploring avenues to build an improved roster for head coach John Harbaugh. The offensive front, which was largely a strength during Harbaugh's 18-year run in Baltimore, has some weak spots along the depth chart.

While most of the Giants' free agency moves did enough to bolster the receiving corps and the defensive secondary, they'll have to turn their focus to the 2026 NFL Draft in order to make up ground in the trenches that were victims of some critical departures.

The one question that looms is how early the Giants should look to add reinforcements to their offensive line, and whether it should be the first priority when they go on the clock at the No. 5 pick on April 23rd? Can they afford to bypass on-premises talent that could be useful in other valuable positions?

Harbaugh and company have done a pretty good job of not showing their cards on night one, leaving the ultimate outcome possibly hanging in the balance until the entire league sees what they choose to do to flip the board on its head.

If we were in the war room with New York in a few weeks, this would be our best approach to handling the offensive line, ensuring it's fully stocked for the 2026 season.

The Giants' Choice at No. 5 is All About "BPA"

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the lead-up to the draft, John Harbaugh has made a point of saying he wants to see the Giants pursue the one prospect who gives them the best chance to win more games next season. More likely than not, the player they choose at the fifth pick won't be an offensive lineman.

The Giants reportedly fell in love with Sonny Styles at the combine in Indianapolis, thanks to his athletic skill set, which would make him an all-around defender at the linebacker position. They've also been immersed in rumored interest with Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love, who could be the first non-quarterback offensive prospect to come off the board.

If we were to read the tea leaves thus far, it feels like the Giants will target either one of those players to add another superb talent to their ranks. Once both are spoken for, the offensive lineman the Giants might consider at their selection would be Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa for his size and potential versatility.

Mauigoa could jump into the guard position along with tackle, but it might be too much of an adjustment to make as a rookie after playing as the right bookend his entire collegiate tenure.

The Giants also helped secure their tackle room by re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor to a three-year deal in free agency to maintain his presence in the same role. Marcus Mbow can back up him or Andrew Thomas as a swing reserve, and they re-signed Joshua Ezeudu despite his struggles to build a role within the unit.

New York's bigger issue is the center and guard positions, where they have no solid reserve to starter John Michael Schmitz and an underwhelming crop of starting right guard candidates, including newcomer Daniel Faalele .

Harbaugh is hopeful he can turn Evan Neal's career around and complete his transition to right guard, but there is little optimism amongst the fanbase about that outcome, given how far Neal has fallen since being a top-10 draft selection by the franchise in 2022.

Unlike Mauigoa, there are some solid prospects that are better suited for the guard depth, but they don't hold first-round value as high as where the Giants sit.

Their best bet will be taking the best player available, if it is not Mauigoa, and then using their No. 37 pick to strike on an elite guard prospect, such as Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon. A combo of Styles and Pregnon might be the best outcome and viewed as an overwhelming success for Joe Schoen to improve his draft resume.

What matters in the end is that the Giants maintain their offensive line as a core strength so that Jaxson Dart can continue growing into a confident passer in 2026, and any wise draft choice will advance that objective.