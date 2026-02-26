Mel Kiper Eyes the Trenches for Giants in Mock Draft 2.0

When it comes to the NFL offseason, it might be a long one, but the more entertaining part is that things can change on a dime, shaping a team's potential direction in free agency and the draft.

The NFL Combine marks the first official milestone of the offseason. Since the New York Giants ' gloomy 2025 season ended, much discussion has focused on their biggest roster needs. The Combine could be the first event to alter or clarify their thinking as they retool their group.

For now, the Giants' three main focus points have centered on the wide receiver room, the offensive line, and the defensive secondary, all of which were either weak areas due to a lack of depth or could see a major name depart in free agency.

Most folks seem to believe that will be the case for the first position group, after Wan'Dale Robinson had the best season of his career, with over 1,000 yards, helping keep the offense afloat in the absence of Malik Nabers, whose talents were lost just four games into the year.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. was once a member of that party, but now, in the wake of the combine kickoff, is starting to see the future picture a little differently for Big Blue. He now believes a massive change could come at offensive tackle for the Giants, and that they will address the spot with the No. 5 pick.

Kiper's projected choice for New York in their first selection of night one: Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

"In January, I had Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate here. I think that's still very possible, as New York needs a WR2 opposite Malik Nabers," the noted draft analyst said in his second mock draft of the year.

"But it doesn't matter who Jaxson Dart is throwing to if he doesn't have enough time to get the ball out. Fano started 36 games over three seasons, and he allowed just four sacks (and only one over the past two years, once flipping from left tackle to right tackle). His technique and power are outstanding.

“If free agent Jermaine Eluemunor doesn't return, I like Fano at RT in the lineup. He could help keep Dart clean and drive defenders out of the way for Cam Skattebo.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.

A logical choice

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Kiper certainly isn't wrong in his analysis of the Giants' offensive line, it wasn't deemed one of the bigger issues plaguing their 4-13 season.

That is likely why a ton of recent mock drafts have prioritized getting Dart a new playmaker, like Ohio State's Carnell Tate, or fortifying the defense with a versatile option such as his teammate, Caleb Downs, whose draft stock has jumped given his background.

However, the Giants are coming off a season where their front five finished top three in pass blocking efficiency and were particularly stout for their rookie quarterback, thanks to the impact of their bookends in Andrew Thomas and Eluemunor, who both ranked in the top 25 tackles after allowing just four sacks and 32 total pressures in 1,086 combined snaps.

That level of excellence is bound to have scouts and executives around the league paying close attention, especially with Eluemunor, who has proven he can still perform at a high level despite his age, heading close to the sunset years rather than the prime of his career.

If we had to bet now, the Giants will likely do whatever it takes to keep their veteran right tackle for 2026. His projected market value seems feasible for Joe Schoen to extend a new contract, but it could get harder if other teams raise the price in a bidding war.

Kiper's choice becomes disagreeable if the Giants fail to retain Eluemunor. In that case, they should replace him with another experienced veteran on the market, not a draft prospect who would be thrown to the wolves from day one.

Minus a couple of free agents who will command something near or above the $20 million per year range, the Giants should be able to secure a proven tackle without totally breaking the bank from entertaining other key needs.

The rest of their offensive front is also in flux amid all the personnel mayhem, as there have long been questions about the future of the center and guard positions; the latter is also affected by Greg Van Roten being a free agent and by very little depth behind him and Jon Runyan.

The Giants have seven draft picks and may use some to select developmental players for depth at those spots.

When it comes to slowing down the damage done by elite pass rushers, the key to success is having two established tackles securing the pocket, and the Giants finally found that with their duo in 2025. By any means necessary, they should aim to maintain that, whether Eluemunor or another name.

Save the No. 5 choice for the prospect of luring a top offensive playmaker in a loaded group in this year's class or upgrading the back end of the defense, which was exposed countless times and has long been John Harbaugh's expertise in fixing.