Mel Kiper Makes Bold First-round Pick for Giants in Latest Mock Draft

With NFL free agency mostly settled and the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh approaching, teams and fans are eager to see how recent signings will affect round one outcomes.

One of the most interesting picks to follow all offseason has been the New York Giants ' at No. 5, with the franchise starting and just now filling several of their critical roster holes via free agency.

The Giants hold seven picks in the upcoming draft, keeping multiple first-round options open despite recent roster moves. Their draft strategy is to add impactful players to support newly appointed head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

If the Giants consider their recent free agent acquisitions successful in filling key starting roles, draft attention likely shifts toward addressing remaining weaknesses or adding top-tier talent, prompting speculation about their evolving priorities as draft day nears.

Noted ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper, Jr. just released his third first-round mock draft in as many months, and to no surprise of our own, his projection for what prospect the Giants elect to take off the board has changed once again.

Kiper previously projected New York would select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano in his last mock draft before the NFL combine. In his latest mock, Kiper now predicts the team will address a different need—he expects them to select versatile Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, a choice indicating a major shift in the Giants’ draft strategy due to earlier free agency moves.

"The Giants have some options at safety -- including newly signed Jason Pinnock and Ar'Darius Washington-- but Downs is on another level," Kiper wrote in his analysis of the Giants' pick.

"He's a complete football player, and New York should have no hesitation in taking him here (highest draft slot for a safety since Eric Berry in 2010).

Putting him alongside Jevon Holland on the back end would help not only in creating turnovers (the Giants had 15 last season, 25th in the league) but also shoring up a very bad run defense."

Could Caleb Downs improve the Giants' defensive secondary?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) warms-up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor , Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alongside Kiper's new mock, many of the other draft analysts have been taking the same defensive route. Except they've been high on Down's fellow teammates in Sonny Styles, especially after he wowed a lot of teams, including the Giants, with his historic performance in Indianapolis.

In terms of versatility, the two Ohio State products are nearly equal in value. They could play in different spots across Dennard Wilson's incoming defense in East Rutherford and have the intangibles to frustrate passing attacks and not give up home run plays against the run.

What makes Kiper's new prediction for New York hold water is that they've been busy shoring up the linebacker position in free agency.

They started by replacing Bobby Okereke, who was a cap casualty, with former Bears veteran Tremaine Edmunds before re-signing Micah McFadden to a one-year deal to form what figures to be the starting duo in the middle next season.

The defensive secondary has not been neglected by Joe Schoen and Harbaugh either. The lone difference is that a pair of the players they've signed and whom Kiper mentions in his mock--Ar'Darius Washington and Jason Pinnock--figure to be reserved for more special-teams roles than serious pieces at the back end of the defense.

Jevon Holland, who the Giants signed last offseason to a three-year deal, and Tyler Nubin would be the two main competitors for the team's starting jobs next fall, where Downs could have a realistic shot of beating out one of them with his insanely strong football IQ and athleticism.

The unit those two men headlined was simply not good enough in the Giants' 4-13 campaign, allowing the 18th-highest yards per catch while allowing 25 touchdowns, forcing just nine interceptions (23rd), and struggling to impact the run response (31 missed tackles)

Looking back at the big picture of the 2025 season, a few fewer defensive mishaps in select down-the-stretch contests could have been the difference between a few extra wins that would have made the final outcome less gloomy.

On the other hand, if that scenario played out, who knows if the results would lead to where the franchise finds itself now, with a surefire Hall of Fame coach in Harbaugh and a bevy of promising free agents jumping aboard his newly constructed locker room.

There is still more work to be done to improve many key positions as the Giants get ready to turn their focus towards the draft and which intriguing prospects could help their football team win the most games in 2026.

With his gifted pedigree and leadership abilities, Downs would be arguably one of the strongest complements to the Giants' defense and would definitely boost their aspirations for returning to playing relevant football late into the season, and maybe back to the postseason.