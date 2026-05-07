Why Former NFL LB Thomas Davis Sees Bright Future for Giants' First-rounder Arvell Reese

Arvell Reese entered the NFL Draft as a bit of an enigma. While his talent was undeniable, it was difficult to pinpoint his long-term role. Is he destined to become a full-time pass-rusher? Will he spend most of his time working as an off-ball linebacker?

The New York Giants are not too concerned about those questions. They are more focused on upside and ability, which is why they selected the Ohio State star with the No. 5 overall pick.

Retired NFL linebacker Thomas Davis seems to be on the same wavelength. He is excited about what Reese can accomplish in the league.

In fact, Davis compared the rookie to one of his former teammates who just so happens to be a member of the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

"To me, he has the ability to be one of the elite of the elites," the 2015 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler told the 89 with Steve Smith and James Palmer podcast.

"I played alongside Luke Kuechly for a long time. He had those kinds of qualities. Luke separated himself by understanding what the other team was doing, by being a student of the game. And I see Arvell Reese, from a talent level, being that same kind of quality guy."

Can Arvell Reese transform the NY Giants' defense?

If Reese resembles the former Carolina Panthers game-wrecker, Giants fans are going to be overcome with joy. The key to unlocking Reese's vast potential will be figuring out how to use him effectively.

Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, highlighted the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder's versatile skill set during the 2025 campaign. Through the longtime coach's tutelage, Reese learned how to positively impact the game in multiple ways.

Apr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Arvell Reese poses for a photo during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The All-American notched six and a half sacks, 34 solo tackles, and 10 tackles for loss last season. Although New York will pair him with free-agent signing Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker, the expectation is that head coach John Harbaugh and DC Dennard Wilson will deploy Reese in a hybrid capacity when the situation calls for it.

This player is probably not built to be strictly an off-ball linebacker, but he will certainly be tasked with helping against the run. Assuming the 2024-25 national champion acclimates himself to his new environment, he will have the opportunity to become one of the most important players on this team.

Big Blue believes in him, and so does Thomas Davis. Reese has time to fulfill his promise, however. Right now, he just needs to work.

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