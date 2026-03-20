New Mock Draft Summarizes NY Giants' Projected First-round Pick in One Sentence

The New York Giants have upgraded multiple position groups in free agency, but questions remain about their biggest areas of need.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II did not live up to his first-round draft pick status with either the Cleveland Browns or Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their blazing speed, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III are not ideal options for the No. 2 wide receiver slot. And linebacker Tremaine Edmunds cannot solve New York's run defense issues on his own.

Simply put, there are a few different routes the Giants can take with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network makes a compelling case for one specific path in his latest mock draft .

"{Sonny Styles} would be a monster playing behind the Giants' dynamic front line," the draft analyst wrote.

The supremely athletic linebacker was an indisputable difference-maker on a dominant Ohio State defense that allowed an FBS-best 9.3 points per game last season. Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs generate more buzz, but Styles might be exactly what New York requires.

Brian Burns and Abdul Carter could form one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL in the near future, but neither player is particularly effective against the run. The Giants as a whole struggle severely in that area. They gave up 145.3 rushing yards per game during the 2025-26 campaign, which ranked 31st in the NFL.

Dexter Lawrence II and free-agent signing Tremaine Edmunds could still use some help in the interior. Perhaps Styles is the answer.

What Sonny Styles can do for the NY Giants

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 All-American and former national champion totaled nine sacks, 131 solo tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 53 games for the Buckeyes. He is an exceptional run-stopper who did not miss a tackle during his senior year, per Pro Football Focus. His prior experience playing safety makes him one of the most versatile talents in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-5 native of Pickerington, Ohio displayed his remarkable physical gifts at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 43.5 vertical jump. Styles has the tools and productivity to round out a reconstructed inside linebackers unit.

But will the Giants invest a premium draft selection in him after committing $23.7 million guaranteed to Edmunds? Defensive backs Caleb Downs and Mansoor Delane each stand out as logical choices given the team's holes at both safety and CB. Daniel Jeremiah is sticking with Styles for now, though.

The trio of Burns, Carter, and Lawrence could create opportunities for the 21-year-old prospect. While they command special attention from offensive linemen, Styles could focus his energy on stifling opposing ball-carriers. He also seems like a guy John Harbaugh would want to have in the locker room.

The new Giants head coach stressed the importance of stopping the run earlier in the offseason, and by grabbing Styles in the first round, he could quickly accomplish that objective. Much like Jeremiah, Harbaugh is surely thinking about the scintillating possibilities that could come from adding this player.

There are valid arguments for addressing linebacker later in the NFL Draft, but it might be extremely difficult for New York to pass on Sonny Styles if he is on the board at No. 5.