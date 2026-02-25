Giants’ Draft Prospect Sonny Styles Says He Can Bring a Lot to Middle of the Defense 

If the New York Giants are looking for versatility combined with production on defense, then Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is their man.

Styles began his college career as a safety for the Buckeyes, switching to linebacker two seasons ago in his junior season. It was a move, he said, that he agreed to make to help the team win, which, of course, they would go on to do in 2024.

The move for Styles has opened up a world of possibilities for him at the next level, where he’s being considered by several teams, including the Giants, as a linebacker, a role that Styles believes he can perform regardless of the alignment.

“I think I can play the MIKE, WILL, and SAM at a high level, and I think I'm a very athletic player, and it shows up in my game,” Styles told reporters on Wednesday morning at the combine.

But there is still more–much more–that Styles wants to work on once he reaches the next level.

“I think I can be a lot more effective in zone coverages if I keep working that part of my game,” he said. “I think I've shown I can feel routes, that type of thing. But not a lot of ball disruption, especially this past year. Think with my athleticism, if I keep working on that, I should be a real threat in zone drops.''

The Giants, who need to add to the linebacker corps, have already shown interest in Styles, with whom the young linebacker confirmed having had a meeting on Tuesday that he described as “awesome.”

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One area that Styles believes he can help impact for the Giants is their run defense.

"I think the way I can improve the run defense is just being in the middle,” he said. “I thought I showed physical games on film, physical strike. I thought I showed some sure tackling this past year.”

Indeed. Styles, who in his first three seasons with the Buckeyes recorded 26 missed tackles, drastically cut that total to two in 2025, Styles admitting he placed additional attention on his pad level, which he said tended to rise on plays.

But all that aside, Styles believes that once he comes into the building of whatever team he lands with and earns the trust of his coaches and teammates, he can help make a difference.

“I want to show [teams] that I'm an intelligent player; I'm not just a guy out there running and hitting. That's part of the game too, but you've got to be a smart football player, especially in the NFL.

“I'm a very versatile linebacker; I think I can do a lot for a defense in that second level.''