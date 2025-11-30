New NFL Mock Draft Sees Giants Get Very Aggressive in First Round

If the New York Giants are to continue building up their roster in 2026, they’re going to need plenty of assets, especially since they are not projected to have any comp picks coming their way.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, in his latest seven-round mock draft , has come up with a creative way for that to happen: having the Giants be ultra-aggressive, trading down multiple times to gather more assets, including doubling their picks within the first 40 slots of the draft.

In the first round, Cummings has the Giants and Jets swapping picks: the Jets receive the No. 2 overall pick, currently held by the Giants, and the Giants receive picks 4, 35, and a 2027 second-round pick.

The Jets, who are in dire need of a quarterback, chose Indiana signal-caller Fernando Mendoza with the second overall pick.

Cummings has the Giants trading down again, this time sending the No. 4 pick acquired in the trade with the Jets to the Cardinals, who are also believed to need a quarterback.

Arizona gets the fourth overall pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Giants, and the Giants receive the ninth overall pick, pick No. 40, and both a second and third round pick in the 2027 draft.

Which prospects does the mock bring to the Giants?

Before we actually get to who the Giants pick in this mock, kudos to Cummings for being proactive and aggressive. We’re not quite sure the Giants would get the haul Cummings has projected from the Cardinals, as it seems a bit much, but considering the Giants have their franchise quarterback, they’re certainly in a position to trade down multiple times if they so choose.

Where things get interesting is with the ninth overall pick, which is where the Giants are slotted after all the wheeling and dealing. Cummings has the Giants selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, having passed on Ohio State WR Carnell Tage (who, in this mock, was available had the Giants stayed at No. 4) and Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson, who, in the earliest mock drafts, is slotted for the Giants.

It’s not that the value isn’t there, and it’s also not as though the Giants don’t need help at cornerback and receiver. The question becomes what Big Blue does with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, both of whom are set to be unrestricted free agents.

We’re not so sure the Giants will be able to re-sign both, but if it came down to picking a cornerback or a receiver with the first-round pick, we’d lean more toward getting a receiver who can complement Malik Nabers on the outside.

For as good as Robinson has been for the Giants these last two seasons, New York’s passing game has managed to stay respectable largely, due in part to their leaning more on 12-personnel ever since Naber suffered his season-ending ACL injury.

Also in this mock, Cummings has the Giants rolling with guard Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M with pick No. 34 and then safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren from Toledo with pick No. 25.

We’d have rather he went with a receiver at some point in those first three rounds, as that’s a slightly higher need and one where by adding another receiver on a rookie deal, that would give the Giants offense a good young core on offense all of whom (quarterback Jaxson Dart, Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, and running back Cam Skattebo) would be on rookie deals.

