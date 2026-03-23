New York Giants 2026 Draft Meeting Tracker
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The following is a list of reported Top-30 pre-draft visits, local visits, combine interviews and other meetings that the New York Giants, per reports, have had with 2026 draft prospects.
Under general manager Joe Schoen, the majority of the team’s members from its last four draft classes have made top-30 visits to the team’s East Rutherford, NJ headquarters.
Whether that continues to be the case moving forward remains to be seen now that the Giants have a new head coach in John Harbaugh on board.
The other thing of note is that just because the team has set up a visit with a prospect does not mean that the individual is automatically in consideration.
Oftentimes, teams will bring in players for visits to do last-minute due diligence, such as to verify something that was flagged one way or another during a previous meeting.
Lastly, there is no rule that says a team can only draft a player with whom they have had some sort of meeting. There have been instances in which the team has drafted a player who was not brought in for a visit or who was someone they met with very early on in the process.
We will update this list as new information becomes available.
Top 30 Visits
- WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (Ryan Fowler)
- WR Makai Lemon, USC (Ryan Fowler)
- LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State (Arye Pulli)
- RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (Art Stapleton)
- OT Travis Burke, Memphis (Justin Melo)
- WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State (Ryan Fowler)
Local Visits
- WR Trebor Pena, Penn State (Arye Pulli)
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers (Walter Football)
- OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State (Easton Butler)
Combine Formal Interviews
- CB Mansoor Delane, LSU (SNY)
- CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (SNY)
- S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (Malik Wright)
- CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (Ryan Roberts)
- WR Makai Lemon, USC (Chase Senior)
- WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State (Art Stapleton)
- LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri (Devin Jackson)
- LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State (Art Stapleton)
- LB Anthony Hill, Texas (Art Stapleton)
- DT Peter Woods, Clemson (Art Stapleton)
- DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- WR Chris Bell, Louisville
Pro Day Meetings
- DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma (Tony Pauline)
- ILB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri (Walter Football)
- WR/RB Eli Henderson, Navy (Tony Pauline)
- OT Travis Burke, Memphis (Justin Melo)
- WR Makai Lemon, USC (Ryan Fowler)
- RB Mike Washington, Arkansas (Tony Pauline)
- LB Anthony Hill, Texas (Cody Carpentier)
- Raja Nelson, North Dakota (Aaron Wilson)
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina