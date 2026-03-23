New York Giants 2026 Draft Meeting Tracker

The following is a list of reported Top-30 pre-draft visits, local visits, combine interviews and other meetings that the New York Giants, per reports, have had with 2026 draft prospects.

Under general manager Joe Schoen, the majority of the team’s members from its last four draft classes have made top-30 visits to the team’s East Rutherford, NJ headquarters.

Whether that continues to be the case moving forward remains to be seen now that the Giants have a new head coach in John Harbaugh on board.

The other thing of note is that just because the team has set up a visit with a prospect does not mean that the individual is automatically in consideration.

Oftentimes, teams will bring in players for visits to do last-minute due diligence, such as to verify something that was flagged one way or another during a previous meeting.

Lastly, there is no rule that says a team can only draft a player with whom they have had some sort of meeting. There have been instances in which the team has drafted a player who was not brought in for a visit or who was someone they met with very early on in the process.

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

Top 30 Visits

Local Visits

WR Trebor Pena, Penn State ( Arye Pulli )

) QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers ( Walter Football )

) OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State ( Easton Butler )

Combine Formal Interviews

Pro Day Meetings