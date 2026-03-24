New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OG Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan

Giovanni El-Hadi, Guard

Height: 6’5

Weight: 315 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Michigan

Hands: 10 ⅝”

Arm length: 32 ⅜”

Vertical: 28 ½”

Short-shuttle: 5.06s

Three-cone: 8.14s

A former four-star recruit out of Adlai Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, where he was the third recruit from the state and the twelfth graded offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle. El-Hadi played 1,679 career snaps, 1,002 at left guard and 676 at right guard – all during the 2024 season.

He allowed 23 pressures and five sacks through his time at Michigan. El-Hadi was a part of the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award at Michigan and he is a National Champion, as well as a Third-Team All-Big-Ten selection (2025). He was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game in January.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) stretches during a practice session before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Strengths

Tall guard with excellent – thick – build

Thick extremities

Good footwork in pass protection & run game

Excellent power into contact

Devastating down blocks to clear pathways in Power/Gap

Solid ability to pull – good kick-out strength

Combo blocks well – hip-to-hip and drive through

When he stays low – he generates excellent force into contact

Keeps feet churning through blocks

Tight pass protection technique

Massive hands

Hands are STRONG – clamps on and controls

Active in pass protection, stays light on his feet

Excellent play strength

Plays with elite competitive toughness

Was a team captain

Weaknesses

A bit stiff

Athletic limitations

Change of direction and fluidity is below-average

Lateral explosiveness is below-average

Range/location ability at the second level leaves some to be desired

Could do a better job handling counter moves

Summary

Giovanni El-Hadi is a massive people-mover who can play either guard position. Strength, power, anchoring ability, and massive hands that allow him to glue to defenders are some of El-Hadi’s calling cards.

He does possess some athletic limitations, but he stays light on his feet when mirroring in pass protection, while possessing the strength to create holes in the run game. El-Hadi could be a solid developmental pick for New York to consider on day three.

GRADE: 5.99

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