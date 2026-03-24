New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OG Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan
In this story:
Giovanni El-Hadi, Guard
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 315 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Michigan
- Hands: 10 ⅝”
- Arm length: 32 ⅜”
- Vertical: 28 ½”
- Short-shuttle: 5.06s
- Three-cone: 8.14s
A former four-star recruit out of Adlai Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, where he was the third recruit from the state and the twelfth graded offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle. El-Hadi played 1,679 career snaps, 1,002 at left guard and 676 at right guard – all during the 2024 season.
He allowed 23 pressures and five sacks through his time at Michigan. El-Hadi was a part of the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award at Michigan and he is a National Champion, as well as a Third-Team All-Big-Ten selection (2025). He was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game in January.
Strengths
- Tall guard with excellent – thick – build
- Thick extremities
- Good footwork in pass protection & run game
- Excellent power into contact
- Devastating down blocks to clear pathways in Power/Gap
- Solid ability to pull – good kick-out strength
- Combo blocks well – hip-to-hip and drive through
- When he stays low – he generates excellent force into contact
- Keeps feet churning through blocks
- Tight pass protection technique
- Massive hands
- Hands are STRONG – clamps on and controls
- Active in pass protection, stays light on his feet
- Excellent play strength
- Plays with elite competitive toughness
- Was a team captain
Weaknesses
- A bit stiff
- Athletic limitations
- Change of direction and fluidity is below-average
- Lateral explosiveness is below-average
- Range/location ability at the second level leaves some to be desired
- Could do a better job handling counter moves
Summary
Giovanni El-Hadi is a massive people-mover who can play either guard position. Strength, power, anchoring ability, and massive hands that allow him to glue to defenders are some of El-Hadi’s calling cards.
He does possess some athletic limitations, but he stays light on his feet when mirroring in pass protection, while possessing the strength to create holes in the run game. El-Hadi could be a solid developmental pick for New York to consider on day three.
GRADE: 5.99
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato