New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell, EDGE

Height: 6’2

Weight: 248 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Texas A&M

STATS

An underweight former three-star recruit out of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was 30th ranked in his state and the 207th ranked athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Howell initially attended Bowling Green University, where he played three seasons. He shined in his third season, earning 44 pressures.

Howell entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and took his talents to Texas A&M for his final two collegiate years. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal – the 8th ranked EDGE and the 60th overall player.

Howell is high energy and he recorded 75 pressures over his two seasons as an Aggie, along with 51 hurries and 43 STOPs. Pro Football Focus had him with a 90+ pass rushing grade in each of his last three seasons.

He was a Unanimous All-American in 2025 and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year – domination! He was also Third Team All-MAC in 2023. Howell will be in attendance at the Senior Bowl.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&;M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Strengths

Shorter build with exceptional burst off the LOS

Very good athlete with excellent get-off and lateral agility

Very explosive player with excellent closing burst

Sifts through tight quarters smoothly – good twitch

Excellent ability to win high side

Very good bend at the top of the arc

Has an array of pass rushing moves in his arsenal

Violent cross-chop w/ inside spin moves + an ability to convert speed to power

Controlled spin moves and excellent footwork with his counters

Most dangerous move is high-side rush w/ rip

Threatens high side enough to work his secondary/tertiary moves

Can sink the inside shoulder fluidly w/ elite cornering ability

Physical at the point of attack with good overall play strength

His strength his maximized when moving forward and hunting

Solid at setting the edge, although technique can improve to mask size concern

Does well against tight ends in the run game – physically separates and finds football

Quick to find the correct path on the backside to make tackles

Has an excellent nose for the football

Good tackler with very good pursuit ability

High football IQ – understands angles with excellent reactive quickness

Knows when to get his mitts in the air to bat passes down

Can drop into coverage – won’t be lost

Versatile and can be aligned across the front

Weaknesses

Is shorter than most EDGE rushers

Frame is lean

Arm length will be a major discussion point

Athletic ability is more conducive to going forward rather than backward

Has counter moves but could be more efficient getting to them effectively

Not a liability as a run defender but it’s a work in progress

Technique/positioning can improve as run defender vs. tackles

Runs himself out of his run responsibility too frequently

Not the most natural in coverage but can do it

Is an older prospect

Wears his emotions on his sleeves – can toe the line of drawing a whistle

Summary

Cashius Howell is a dangerous speed rusher who threatens the arc with his quickness, while possessing an impressive pass rushing foundation with multiple counter moves, albeit he can learn to employ them a bit more effectively.

He’s an explosive, fluid, mover that can bend and win with finesse, but can also convert speed-to-power and be an absolute menace for opposing offenses. His pass rushing arsenal was scary and effective in college, but there’s more meat on the bone when it comes to refining his usage and employing the moves, which makes him even more enticing of a prospect.

Howell’s high processing shows up in multiple phases of the game; he routinely gets his hands in the air to obstruct the quarterback, while also doing a good job executing the appropriate angles to search and destroy. Howell is a solid overall run defender who did well against tight ends and college tackles.

There are reasonable questions about his ability to consistently anchor against NFL-caliber tackles, but his strength at the point of attack is generally sufficient and not a major concern.

That said, improved technique and positioning against the run would benefit him at the next level. While his ability to defend the run isn’t in doubt, the ultimate ceiling of his run defense may be limited, due to size and length concerns.

Reports are surfaced that Howell’s arms are only 30ish inches long. If that’s the case, he will slide on draft day and that is a reasonable concern. Still, the talent and ability is evident and his measurements at the Senior Bowl and Combine will be crucial for Howell.

Overall, Howell is already a very good pass rusher with developmental upside and plenty of moves to keep tackles guessing. He shouldn’t wait long to hear his name called when the NFL draft rolls around.

GRADE: 6.61

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

