New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: iDL LT Overton, Alabama

LT Overton, iDL

Height: 6’2

Weight: 278 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Alabama

Hands: 10.4”

Arm length: 33 ⅞”

First name is Lebbeus, with the middle name of Thomas and he’s a former five-star recruit out of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he was the third recruit from his state and the fourth overall defensive linemen during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Overton initially attended Texas A&M for two seasons before entering the transfer portal after the 2023 year. He was a four-star recruit in the portal; the third overall DL and the 30th ranked player.

He attended Alabama in his final two college years after playing 543 defensive snaps across two seasons with the Aggies.

Overton had 24 pressures in 2025 and 39 in 2024. He had 17 total across his two seasons at Texas A&M, and he sported a 15.2% missed tackle rate through his college career.

Overton had 67 STOPs in college, with 24 in each of his seasons with the Crimson Tide. He had an 8.8% pass rush win rate in 2025. His father, Milton, played college football at Oklahoma and is the current athletic director at Kennesaw State University.

Overton recorded a sack in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, as an EDGE rusher collapsing inside. However, Overton and Auburn tackle Jeremiah Wright ended practice with a 1v1 battle that Overton lost handedly, for what it’s worth; the two battled throughout the practices.

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Strengths

Thick build with long arms and heavy hands

Solid quickness off the snap

Solid lateral movement skills/flexibility for size

Has sufficient agility to drop of in sim pressures if necessary

Stays low when penetrating

Understands how to tilt his body to prevent direct contact

Wide/low base/stature in run game

Absorbs contact well vs. double-teams

Above average block shedding ability, especially if he initially engages properly

Does well to defeat DUO and slide off blocks

Good play strength at the POA – extends and sheds well

Good overall run defender – anchors in place well

Provides solid pop on contact as pass rusher

Has shown (although not consistently) a dangerous cross-chop/rip

Solid power moves set up by bull-rush

Versatile body/skill-set

Can align from 2i and outward (not wide-9)

Destroyer as a 6-technique over tight ends

Has not maximized his pass rushing skills

High hustle player who is very good in backside pursuit

Weaknesses

Not the most explosive defensive linemen

Needs refinement as a pass rusher

Gets wild with his hand usage and placement

Could get his eyes on the ball-carrier quicker to prevent missed tackles

When not penetrating or absorbing DTs, he can get too high and lose leverage

Tweener build

Lacks bend/quickness to play on the edge

Missed last two games of season with undisclosed health issue

Summary

LT Overton is a physical defensive front player who is versatile enough to align from the 2i-shade through the 7-technique, while being a destroyer of tight ends as a 6-technique.

His ability to anchor in place against double-teams is impressive, although not maximized due to technical flaws in his game (eyes dropping, hand placement, etc.).

Overton isn’t a dynamic pass rusher; he can employ solid power rush moves but fails to consistently work to the half-man with juice, nor does he string moves together consistently.

Overall, LT Overton is a solid rotational piece on the defensive line who can start as an early down run defender with high effort.

He isn’t incapable of rushing the passer, but time spent with a quality defensive line coach would benefit the 21-year old Alabama defender.

New York should be interested in a player with Overton’s potential and skills, but his rumored draft slot of a high-two is a bit too high for my liking at the moment.

GRADE: 6.18

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

