New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Anez Cooper, Miami (Fla.)
In this story:
Anez Cooper, IOL
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 334 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Miami
- Hands: 10”
- Arm length: 34”
A former three-star recruit out of Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, where he was the 65th recruit from his state and the 154th offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Cooper played 3,082 snaps at right guard for the Hurricanes, with 42 snaps as an extra offensive lineman and two snaps at left guard. Cooper allowed 55 pressures and seven sacks across his four seasons, with 19 total penalties.
He and Francis Mauigoa formed a formidable – and HEAVY – right side of the Hurricanes line of scrimmage in 2025, which helped Miami reach the National Championship game.
Although he did commit eight penalties in 2025, he only allowed twelve pressures and one sack. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2023 and 2024. He earned his spot as a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2025.
Strengths
- Elite size – TALL for an offensive guard
- Elite girth with a dense – broad – frame
- Long arms and big hands
- Gravitational pull type of size on the LOS
- Surprisingly good athlete for his size
- Very good run blocker
- Feet + power combination – when combined with proper technique – is incredibly effective
- Very explosive off the snap – shocking power
- Heavy hands with light feet on the LOS
- Violence in his hands – excellent play strength
- Good lower-leg drive and force on angled blocks in run game
- Light on his feet when climbing
- Good angles up to the second level
- Sufficient control to pull in power/gap
- Solid pass protector with excellent grip strength
- Heavy anchor – immovable vs. power moves when hips are low
- Elite competitive toughness – finishes with authority
- Chippy player
Weaknesses
- Not the most fluid (although more fluid than one would expect)
- High hat hinders strength
- Must play with lower hips
- Doesn’t do well to re-establish leverage through rep
- Quicker IDL can beat him to landmarks in zone
- Wish he did better picking up twists/stunts
- Edge issues in pass protection – must be more balanced/disciplined
- Has only really played right guard
Summary
Anez Cooper is a powerful run blocker with devastating strength to the play-side of power/gap and a solid overall ability to execute run blocking assignments. His size and power are combined with surprisingly light feet and very good explosiveness into contact; he’s an asset as a run blocker with an imposing frame.
Cooper is a solid overall pass protector who does struggle against wider angled rushers. His ability to counter – if his hands don’t fit inside – leaves some to be desired.
Still, his anchor, heavy hands, and grip strength are weapons that he effectively employs against defenders.
Overall, Cooper has starter upside as a physical run blocker who plays with a massive edge. He fits the size/style that the Giants may be looking for, and he’s almost exclusively played right guard.
GRADE: 6.23
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato