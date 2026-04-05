New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Anez Cooper, Miami (Fla.)

Anez Cooper, IOL

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 334 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Miami

Hands: 10”

Arm length: 34”

A former three-star recruit out of Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, where he was the 65th recruit from his state and the 154th offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Cooper played 3,082 snaps at right guard for the Hurricanes, with 42 snaps as an extra offensive lineman and two snaps at left guard. Cooper allowed 55 pressures and seven sacks across his four seasons, with 19 total penalties.

He and Francis Mauigoa formed a formidable – and HEAVY – right side of the Hurricanes line of scrimmage in 2025, which helped Miami reach the National Championship game.

Although he did commit eight penalties in 2025, he only allowed twelve pressures and one sack. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2023 and 2024. He earned his spot as a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2025.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Strengths

Elite size – TALL for an offensive guard

Elite girth with a dense – broad – frame

Long arms and big hands

Gravitational pull type of size on the LOS

Surprisingly good athlete for his size

Very good run blocker

Feet + power combination – when combined with proper technique – is incredibly effective

Very explosive off the snap – shocking power

Heavy hands with light feet on the LOS

Violence in his hands – excellent play strength

Good lower-leg drive and force on angled blocks in run game

Light on his feet when climbing

Good angles up to the second level

Sufficient control to pull in power/gap

Solid pass protector with excellent grip strength

Heavy anchor – immovable vs. power moves when hips are low

Elite competitive toughness – finishes with authority

Chippy player

Weaknesses

Not the most fluid (although more fluid than one would expect)

High hat hinders strength

Must play with lower hips

Doesn’t do well to re-establish leverage through rep

Quicker IDL can beat him to landmarks in zone

Wish he did better picking up twists/stunts

Edge issues in pass protection – must be more balanced/disciplined

Has only really played right guard

Summary

Anez Cooper is a powerful run blocker with devastating strength to the play-side of power/gap and a solid overall ability to execute run blocking assignments. His size and power are combined with surprisingly light feet and very good explosiveness into contact; he’s an asset as a run blocker with an imposing frame.

Cooper is a solid overall pass protector who does struggle against wider angled rushers. His ability to counter – if his hands don’t fit inside – leaves some to be desired.

Still, his anchor, heavy hands, and grip strength are weapons that he effectively employs against defenders.

Overall, Cooper has starter upside as a physical run blocker who plays with a massive edge. He fits the size/style that the Giants may be looking for, and he’s almost exclusively played right guard.

GRADE: 6.23

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato