New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
In this story:
Sonny Styles, LB
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 244 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Ohio State
- Hands: 10
- Arm length: 32 ⅞”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.46s
- 10-yard-split: 1.56s
- Vertical Jump: 43 ½”
- Broad Jump: 11’2”
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.09s
- Short-shuttle: 4.26s
- STATS
A former five-star recruit out of Pickerington Central High School in Pickerington, Ohio, where he was the third overall recruit from his state and the second safety during the 2022 recruiting cycle. Styles was a highly regarded prospect who was initially a safety but transitioned to linebacker (James Laurentitis is the LB coach for the Buckeyes) after the 2023 season.
In his first season as a linebacker (2024), Styles recorded 43 STOPs and 47 in the following season. He was the starting linebacker for the Buckeyes when they won the National Championship (2024).
He finished his college career with 111 STOPs and 39 pressures and he SIGNIFICANTLY improved his missed tackle rate from his first to second season starting at LB: He missed 18.4% of his tackles in 2024 (19 missed tackles) and he missed just 2.2% in 2025 (two tackles).
Styles mostly played in the BOX over his last two seasons, but would kick out to overhang in certain defensive packages, while also operating as an edge rusher a bit. He finished his college career with 2,172 defensive snaps.
Styles was a First-Team All-American selection in 2025 and was Second-Team All-Big-Ten in 2024. Sonny’s brother, Lorenzo, is a defensive back in the draft as well, and their father played for Ohio State and had a six year career in the NFL.
Strengths
- Elite size and length for the position – 97th percentile height
- 92nd percentile wingspan – LONG!
- Elite athlete with elite explosiveness, speed, and acceleration
- Sideline-to-sideline range – BURST!
- Covers so much space with size+speed
- Sufficient fluidity and change of direction skills
- Elite communicator at the LOS
- Very high football IQ
- Solid vision in the tackle-box
- Very good run defender in the box
- Quick trigger downhill to fill and meet climbing OL early
- Tough and physical in the box
- Devastating defender to read in Z/R
- 2024 to 2025 block shedding improved
- Excellent ability to get outside the box
- Stays square to target with elite sifting ability through trash
- Brings violence to the tackle point
- Elite tackling ability – wrap up and drive to the deck
- Excellent pursuit defender form the backside
- Strong play-side ability to shed/finish
- Above average blitzing ability
- Solid man coverage skills vs. quicker receivers
- Matches well against tight ends in man coverage
- Elite length allows him to close throwing windows well
- Solid zone coverage ability, albeit fooled a few times
- Elite versatility allows defense to stay varied
- A true three down linebacker with a multi-faceted skill-set
- Still upside due to lack of experience
- Leader who wore the GREEN DOT for Matt Patricia
Weaknesses
- Not deficient fluidity, but not the most fluid either
- Could improve run blocking recognition
- Quick when diagnosed but hesitated a few times
- Is not bad in zone coverage, but lost responsibility a few times
- Can be overaggressive against play action
- Not a ton of experience playing LB
Summary
Sonny Styles has an elite size + athletic profile and his best football has yet to be played, but that doesn’t mean he is purely a projection.
Yes, Sonny Styles has only played two seasons at linebacker and is new to the position, but he won a National Championship as a linebacker and wore the Green Dot in a complex Matt Patricia coached defense. He is a very smart and talented young man with elite physical tools.
Styles' progression from 2024 to 2025 as a linebacker was evident, and his tackling mechanics highlighted this, as did his ability to quickly process and fit the run, while shedding and maintaining his gap-responsibility at beyond a competent level.
Not only is Styles physical in the box, but his sideline-to-sideline range allowed him to be excellent in pursuit from the backside. He is a dangerous read defender and does an excellent job diagnosing plays around the line of scrimmage.
He has some stiffness in his lower-half, but is fluid enough to mirror/match tight ends in coverage, but may struggle against the shorter Wan’Dale Robinson types, which isn’t a surprise given Styles’ massive size. Few players possess his size/speed, while showing a comprehension to play the run as well as he did through two seasons with the Buckeyes.
One of the more intriguing aspects of Styles is his versatility that doesn’t appear to come at the expense of his competence at linebacker.
His presence allows creative defensive coordinators to bestow a wide range of responsibility onto Styles, whose ability allowed him to execute those assignments at a high rate in the Big-Ten.
Projecting that skill forward isn’t always easy, but the young man has the correct temperament and mentality to be translate his college effectiveness to the next level, especially if he continues his upward trajectory of development.
Overall, Sonny Styles is a rare athletic prototype with good stack & shed technique and excellent range as a linebacker, who can also be effectively used across the defensive front.
He was inconsistent – at times – with his reads, but that’s me nitpicking. Styles will be an impact player in the NFL – one who can thrive with a creative and adaptive defensive coordinator.
GRADE: 6.85
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato