New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami
In this story:
Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE/DT
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 270 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Miami
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida, where he was the 15th prospect in his state and the 10th overall EDGE, while being the 71st nationally graded player during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He earned the Nat Moore Trophy, as the top high school player at any position in the Miami area. Bain Jr. had a dominant junior season with the Hurricanes.
He added 83 pressures and 37 STOPs in 897 total defensive snaps through the 2025 season (557 were pass rushing reps). Bain Jr. missed 20.3% of his career tackles, but – similar to his teammate Ahkeem Mesidor – many of those tackle attempts should have NEVER BEEN tackle attempts, and were set up by Bain’s unique abilities.
Bain was a Consensus All-American in 2025, while earning the Ted Hendricks Award and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was First-Team All-ACC in 2025 and Third-Team in 2023. Bain Jr. was a team captain in 2025 and, in 2023, he led the FBS with defensive line tackles for a loss and sacks.
Strengths
- Dense frame with thick lower-body
- Exceptional feet at the LOS
- Excellent blend of power and quickness
- Has sufficient lower body flexion to corner through contact
- Very good athlete with a solid first-step
- Excellent timing, power, and precision with his hands
- Expansive pass rushing repertoire
- Copious amounts of power in his hands
- Destroys single blocks in the run game
- Tight end destroyer as 5-T/6-T
- Good anchor vs. double-teams – hips low, good feel to split
- Low COG with violent hands and excellent power
- Excellent force in to contact – very quick to shed/react
- Thumping hits
- Allowed Miami to consistently steal gaps up front (gap and a half / 2-Gap)
- Good as a hammer or looper in twists
- Very high football IQ
- Understands how to take wide angles
- Very good at adjusting angles to opponent (pursuit/pocket)
- Versatile threat who can align across the LOS
Weaknesses
- Shorter arms than desired
- Short area quickness to finish led to 20%+ missed tackle rate –but, to be fair, it was impressive he got close on some of those attempts
- Not the most explosive edge rusher
- Can get risky with his gaps – they’re calculated risks
Summary
Reuben Bain Jr. has a magnificent blend of technical savvy, precision and violence, all while being a reliable two-way player.
Bain Jr. does an excellent job syncing his feet and hands when rushing the passer; he understands how/when to attack, while possessing ample power and finesse moves with a solid ability to convert speed-to-power. Overall, he’s a high IQ player.
Bain Jr. is a sturdy run defender who understands gap integrity (although he does take risks) and can effectively anchor in place to absorb combo blocks, while also having the quickness to penetrate and disrupt rushing lanes.
Bain Jr. is a true tone-setting player on the defensive line. He will be an immediate impact player who has shorter arms, and isn’t the most explosive, but he’ll make an impactful difference for the team that drafts him.
GRADE: 7.04
Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.