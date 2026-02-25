New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton, RB

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 224 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Penn State

STATS

A former five-star recruit out of Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he was the number one running back and recruit from his state during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Singleton rushed for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns during his senior season at Governor Mifflin High School. He was named the Gatorade Football Player of the year and was recruited by all of the top schools.

Singleton immediately saw work as a freshman. He averaged 6.8 yards on 156 rushing attempts in his freshman season with a yards after contact of 4.58 and 33 missed tackles forced.

He finished his college career with 3.44 yards after contact and 106 missed tackles forced. Singleton had two seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing, and he was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield. He was also Third Team All-Big-10 in 2023 and was Big-Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022.

Singleton did, however, have a down season, statistically. Penn State split carries between Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who led the team in rushing yards per game over Singleton (who had 4.4 yards per carry).

Singleton did not fumble the football in his senior season, though, but fumbled it a total of six times through his previous three seasons.

Singleton unfortunately fractured his fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a Senior Bowl practice, which has rendered him unable to train at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He had surgery in February.

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) stands on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good height, with a leaner 224 pound frame

Long strider with very good acceleration

Has home run hitting speed

Good overall initial burst – runs with POWER!

Has an impressive second gear once vertically established

Solid patience and vision on power concepts

Solid overall explosiveness at the line of scrimmage get to second level

Gets skinny at the LOS

A load to tackle when his shoulders are square

Very good play strength – difficult to bring down!

Good contact balance – can run through arm tackles

Very good receiver out of the backfield

Can also align in the slot and outside the numbers– versatile

Was more than a checkdown option – ran seams/wheels

Has elite pass protection reps on tape

Drives through and finishes as a blocker

Good base to absorb blocks

He also has wild lead blocks on tape too

Special teams upside – returned 100-yard kickoff for TD vs. Rutgers as a Freshman

Was Second-Team All-Big 10 due to his kick returning as a freshman

Weaknesses

A bit of tightness when changing direction

Tightness prevents excellent lateral movement skills

Doesn’t force enough missed tackle – lacks wiggle

Was indecisive too frequently when running in zone concepts

Locates well in pass protection, could use better technique with positioning

Broke his foot at the Senior Bowl

Summary

Nicholas Singleton is a downhill runner with a solid frame and good straight line speed. He long-strides with very good acceleration to separate from pursuing defenders, while being able to deliver punishment on contact once his speed is built up.

He struggles to be elusive due to lower-body tightness and a lack of wiggle that could hinder his upside at the next level.

I don’t love player comparisons, but Braelon Allen came to mind for me – high top end speed power runner, who struggles with lateral agility. I also love Singleton’s pass protection ability. His hands aren’t always crisps, but it’s obvious that Singleton takes that side of his craft seriously.

Singleton’s vision was inconsistent, with flashes of brilliance and patience when running in power/gap. He is a reliable receiver with a ton of upside as a special teams’ returner.

Singleton is talented, well-rounded in the sense of versatility, but could stand to refine his craft and develop more consistency. His broken foot at the Senior Bowl will likely drop him in the draft, but he could be a day three asset who earns a backfield role in year one.

GRADE: 6.11M

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato