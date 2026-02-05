New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Sawyer Robertson, QB

Height: 6’4

Weight: 220 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Baylor

STATS

A four star recruit out of Lubbock Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, where he was the 21st recruit in his state and the 16th overall quarterback during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Robertson initially enrolled at Mississippi State, where he played one season before transferring to Baylor University; he transferred after the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. He was a four star recruit in the transfer portal – the 20th quarterback and 268th overall player.

Robertson earned Second-team All-Big-12 in 2025. He finished his college career with a 4.5% big time throw rate and a 3.6% turnover worthy play rate.

Robertson’s father, Stan, was a first round pick by the Montreal Expos and his cousin is Broncos’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Robertson was at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl: he went 1-of-5 with a 17-yard completion.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

NFL size with a solid frame

Good overall athlete who can maneuver the pocket

Solid ability to extend plays and create yards with his legs

Excellent velocity to rip passes into tight windows

Very good arm strength – his arm is aLiVe!

Flashes impressive accuracy with anticipatory passes

Layers the football over zone coverage

Finds backshoulder throws in man – the flashes of accuracy are bright

Very confident player with a high degree of competitive toughness

Weaknesses

Mechanics and footwork are an issue

Raw and inconsistent as a prospect

Questionable feel for pressure in the pocket

Late to feel pressure – will throw off his back foot into traffic

Flashed excellent accuracy BUT, again, inconsistent misses that frustrate

While he flashed anticipation on deeper throws, he held onto the football too long on others

Sometimes waits too long, leads to problems

Trusted his arm strength too much – windows are smaller in NFL

Ran in a system with a lot of first read targets

Summary

Sawyer Robertson flashes a lot but a lack of consistency leaves questions; some of the quarterback’s top throws engender interest, and may cause a quarterback coach to fall in love, but the questions still remain and Robertson is not a finished product.

Robertson has a lively arm and he can rip a fast-ball into a tight window. He’s functionally athletic, but not dynamic.

He would benefit from time spent behind a seasoned-veteran and a good quarterback coach, who can slow the game down for him and iron out some of the inconsistencies.

Structure benefits any young quarterback, but the proper structure would allow Robertson to scratch the surface of the talent that he does possess.

GRADE: 5.91

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

