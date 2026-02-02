New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
In this story:
Michael Trigg, TE
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 240 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Baylor
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida, where he was the 35th recruit from his state and the 8th overall tight end during the 2021 recruiting class.
He played one season at USC and entered the transfer portal, where he took his talents to Ole Miss for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After limited playing time, he then transferred to Baylor after a combined 28 catches across his first three collegiate seasons.
Trigg entered the transfer portal after the 2023 seasons, where he was a three-star recruit; the 24th tight end and 274th ranked player in the transfer portal.
Trigg was Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-Team in 2025.Trigg is a move-tight end (H/U) who was used across Baylor’s offense. 69.4% of his 2025 snaps were in the slot (66.9%i n his career) with just a 27.2% inline rate (26.9%).
Trigg averaged 2.18 yards per route run in 2025 (1.87 career number) and he did drop seven passes in 2025 (12.3% drop rate). Trigg also secured 19 of 42 contested catches in his college career (45.2%), with 31 missed tackles forced and 14 penalties through his 1,476 career snaps.
Trigg was not used often on special teams in college.
Strengths
- Good height/length – long limbs
- Good overall athletic ability with solid wiggle in space
- Sufficient speed to stretch the seam with long strides
- Solid acceleration and change of direction
- Diverse release package with good control
- Slippery up his stem with good fluidity
- Mismatch potential against LBs and Safeties
- Very good route runner with quality feet
- Deceptive up his stem with impressive explosiveness and leaping ability
- Understands the soft spots in zone coverage
- Creates separation in man coverage with route running + AA
- Potential to maximize his frame in one-on-one situations
- Leaping mismatch – good lower-body explosiveness
- Solid receiving threat at all three levels of the field
- High points the football with excellent extension
- Flashed excellent tracking and ball skills
- Good eyes with the football in his hands
- Creates YAC with quickness and physicality
- Will fall forward through contact
- Solid Y-Insert blocker with high effort in the trenches
- Isn’t scared to hit – is a plus blocker on the move
- Frames blocks well with good angles on the move
- Above average blocker on screens outside
- Versatile option: Big-Slot / H-Back / FB
Weaknesses
- Thin and undersized
- Long speed isn’t an asset
- Contact knocks him off his route at top of break – strength could improve
- MUST BE more consistent with the receiving flashes – too many drops
- Concentration drops – reactive quickness on zip throws was behind too frequently
- Can be better at attacking the football
- Overall power is less than ideal
- Lacks mass to impose as a blocker inline
- Sloppy technique as a blocker
Summary
Michael Trigg is a move-tight end option with solid foundational receiving traits and excellent potential as a mismatch weapon due to his length, deceptive route running, and baseline athletic traits.
He can uncover against man or zone and he possesses quick feet, combined with a good release package. Trigg creates quality separation at all three levels of the field with enough speed to threaten the seam and the leaping ability/length to provide quarterbacks with a wide catch radius.
Trigg is not a traditional “Y” tight end; he is a try hard blocker who does well on the move but lacks the frame and power to be a DUO blocking tight end. His technique, overall, gets sloppy when blocking, and he can be slow to react to quick throws when he’s exiting his break in transition.
Trigg is not a powerful tight end, but he would thrive in a Mike McDaniel type of offense and could be an interesting receiving option as a featured H-Back or FB in an NFL offense.
GRADE: 6.11
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to Giants Country, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato