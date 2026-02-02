New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Michael Trigg, TE

Height: 6’4

Weight: 240 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Baylor

A former four-star recruit out of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida, where he was the 35th recruit from his state and the 8th overall tight end during the 2021 recruiting class.

He played one season at USC and entered the transfer portal, where he took his talents to Ole Miss for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After limited playing time, he then transferred to Baylor after a combined 28 catches across his first three collegiate seasons.

Trigg entered the transfer portal after the 2023 seasons, where he was a three-star recruit; the 24th tight end and 274th ranked player in the transfer portal.

Trigg was Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-Team in 2025.Trigg is a move-tight end (H/U) who was used across Baylor’s offense. 69.4% of his 2025 snaps were in the slot (66.9%i n his career) with just a 27.2% inline rate (26.9%).

Trigg averaged 2.18 yards per route run in 2025 (1.87 career number) and he did drop seven passes in 2025 (12.3% drop rate). Trigg also secured 19 of 42 contested catches in his college career (45.2%), with 31 missed tackles forced and 14 penalties through his 1,476 career snaps.

Trigg was not used often on special teams in college.

Strengths

Good height/length – long limbs

Good overall athletic ability with solid wiggle in space

Sufficient speed to stretch the seam with long strides

Solid acceleration and change of direction

Diverse release package with good control

Slippery up his stem with good fluidity

Mismatch potential against LBs and Safeties

Very good route runner with quality feet

Deceptive up his stem with impressive explosiveness and leaping ability

Understands the soft spots in zone coverage

Creates separation in man coverage with route running + AA

Potential to maximize his frame in one-on-one situations

Leaping mismatch – good lower-body explosiveness

Solid receiving threat at all three levels of the field

High points the football with excellent extension

Flashed excellent tracking and ball skills

Good eyes with the football in his hands

Creates YAC with quickness and physicality

Will fall forward through contact

Solid Y-Insert blocker with high effort in the trenches

Isn’t scared to hit – is a plus blocker on the move

Frames blocks well with good angles on the move

Above average blocker on screens outside

Versatile option: Big-Slot / H-Back / FB

Weaknesses

Thin and undersized

Long speed isn’t an asset

Contact knocks him off his route at top of break – strength could improve

MUST BE more consistent with the receiving flashes – too many drops

Concentration drops – reactive quickness on zip throws was behind too frequently

Can be better at attacking the football

Overall power is less than ideal

Lacks mass to impose as a blocker inline

Sloppy technique as a blocker

Summary

Michael Trigg is a move-tight end option with solid foundational receiving traits and excellent potential as a mismatch weapon due to his length, deceptive route running, and baseline athletic traits.

He can uncover against man or zone and he possesses quick feet, combined with a good release package. Trigg creates quality separation at all three levels of the field with enough speed to threaten the seam and the leaping ability/length to provide quarterbacks with a wide catch radius.

Trigg is not a traditional “Y” tight end; he is a try hard blocker who does well on the move but lacks the frame and power to be a DUO blocking tight end. His technique, overall, gets sloppy when blocking, and he can be slow to react to quick throws when he’s exiting his break in transition.

Trigg is not a powerful tight end, but he would thrive in a Mike McDaniel type of offense and could be an interesting receiving option as a featured H-Back or FB in an NFL offense.

GRADE: 6.11

