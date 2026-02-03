New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Josh Cameron, WR

Height: 6’1

Weight: 225 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Baylor

STATS

An unrecruited walk-on at Baylor University during the 2021 recruiting cycle where he eventually earned a scholarship due to his performance. He attended Cedar Park High School in Texas.

Cameron was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to college football’s most outstanding walk-on player. He played five years at Baylor, where he played 2,734 offensive snaps with 252 special teams snaps as well.

Cameron averaged 1.59 yards per route run with an 88.7% wide alignment rate. He dropped seven footballs on 261 targets and averaged 13.1 yards per catch in college; he only dropped one pass in 2025.

Cameron was a two-time First-Team All-Big-12 (2024 & 2025). Cameron was an accomplished punt returner in college. He had 45 punt returns for 630 yards (14 yard average) with three muffs and zero touchdowns. Cameron attended the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Solid height w/ a dense compact and athletic build

Good athletic ability his highlighted with excellent explosive acceleration

Smooth ability to change direction

Solid deep speed to threaten

Adequate combination of short area quickness and size

Array of release techniques at the LOS

Quick feet + explosive traits allows him to release with ease

Active hands vs. press + strength assists as well

Fluid receiver with power – very good play strength

Smart player who understands zone coverage

Good route runner on in breakers (understands space)

Extensive track record of being a big reliable target over the MOF

Good body control at the catch point

Very good strength at the catch point

Tracks the football well into his hands when he does extend away

Flashes soft hands that extend away from his frame

Excellent adjustment on throws behind him

Good strength and vision to maximize YAC

Crafty in space with the football

Thrives on manufactured touches underneath and MOF targets

Very good punt returner

Kick return upside

Weaknesses

Lacks top-end speed

Is not a difference making athlete at the position

Lets too many footballs into his body

Press-man gave him hassles against solid CBs – can he defeat it at the next level?

Wasn’t tasked to run many routes

Route running is a question at the next level

Summary

Josh Cameron possesses an important blend of short area explosiveness in a dense frame. Cameron uses his frame well at the catch point with solid adjustment ability outside his frame, especially on throws behind him on the horizontal plane.

He’s crafty after the catch with the necessary physical traits to run through arm-tackles. Baylor often used Cameron on deep overs and crossing routes and his football IQ allowed him to find vulnerabilities in zone coverage.

Cameron is also an elite special teams asset as a punt returner; he averaged 20.7 yards per punt return in 2024 and finished his college career with a 14-yard return average.

Cameron’s baseline special team traits will provide value to any team. His upside as a receiver, though, remains questionable due to his lack of elite athletic traits and questions about his ability to defeat press and run a multitude of routes. Still, there’s enough to roll the dice on when it comes to Cameron.

GRADE: 6.15

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

