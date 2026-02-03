New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
Josh Cameron, WR
- Height: 6’1
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Baylor
- STATS
An unrecruited walk-on at Baylor University during the 2021 recruiting cycle where he eventually earned a scholarship due to his performance. He attended Cedar Park High School in Texas.
Cameron was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to college football’s most outstanding walk-on player. He played five years at Baylor, where he played 2,734 offensive snaps with 252 special teams snaps as well.
Cameron averaged 1.59 yards per route run with an 88.7% wide alignment rate. He dropped seven footballs on 261 targets and averaged 13.1 yards per catch in college; he only dropped one pass in 2025.
Cameron was a two-time First-Team All-Big-12 (2024 & 2025). Cameron was an accomplished punt returner in college. He had 45 punt returns for 630 yards (14 yard average) with three muffs and zero touchdowns. Cameron attended the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Solid height w/ a dense compact and athletic build
- Good athletic ability his highlighted with excellent explosive acceleration
- Smooth ability to change direction
- Solid deep speed to threaten
- Adequate combination of short area quickness and size
- Array of release techniques at the LOS
- Quick feet + explosive traits allows him to release with ease
- Active hands vs. press + strength assists as well
- Fluid receiver with power – very good play strength
- Smart player who understands zone coverage
- Good route runner on in breakers (understands space)
- Extensive track record of being a big reliable target over the MOF
- Good body control at the catch point
- Very good strength at the catch point
- Tracks the football well into his hands when he does extend away
- Flashes soft hands that extend away from his frame
- Excellent adjustment on throws behind him
- Good strength and vision to maximize YAC
- Crafty in space with the football
- Thrives on manufactured touches underneath and MOF targets
- Very good punt returner
- Kick return upside
Weaknesses
- Lacks top-end speed
- Is not a difference making athlete at the position
- Lets too many footballs into his body
- Press-man gave him hassles against solid CBs – can he defeat it at the next level?
- Wasn’t tasked to run many routes
- Route running is a question at the next level
Summary
Josh Cameron possesses an important blend of short area explosiveness in a dense frame. Cameron uses his frame well at the catch point with solid adjustment ability outside his frame, especially on throws behind him on the horizontal plane.
He’s crafty after the catch with the necessary physical traits to run through arm-tackles. Baylor often used Cameron on deep overs and crossing routes and his football IQ allowed him to find vulnerabilities in zone coverage.
Cameron is also an elite special teams asset as a punt returner; he averaged 20.7 yards per punt return in 2024 and finished his college career with a 14-yard return average.
Cameron’s baseline special team traits will provide value to any team. His upside as a receiver, though, remains questionable due to his lack of elite athletic traits and questions about his ability to defeat press and run a multitude of routes. Still, there’s enough to roll the dice on when it comes to Cameron.
GRADE: 6.15
