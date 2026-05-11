Steals or Reaches? Evaluating PFF’s Assessment of John Harbaugh’s First Giants Draft Class

There are fans who have questions about some of the decisions the New York Giants made in the 2026 NFL Draft , but one thing was crystal clear coming out of that three-day spectacle. John Harbaugh has a clear blueprint for this team.

Positional fit was not necessarily important to the new head coach or fifth-year general manager Joe Schoen. They sought size, physicality, and versatility. Big Blue’s adherence to that philosophy resulted in selections that were both highly praised and seriously critiqued. Pro Football Focus has its own opinions.

In its recap of the Giants’ draft , PFF awarded the team an A grade and assessed the value of all seven picks. Linebacker Arvell Reese (No. 5 overall pick), offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 10), cornerback Colton Hood (No. 37), and OT JC Davis (No. 192) were all considered steals.

Reese, Mauigoa, and Hood went a few spots slower than PFF’s big board, but New York scooped up Davis 45 slots below his initial ranking. Wide receiver Malachi Fields (No. 74), whom the Giants traded up to grab, joins defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (No. 186) and LB Jack Kelly (No. 193) in being labeled reaches, per PFF.

Fields and Kelly were both taken 26 spots higher than their ranking, while Jamison-Travis was snagged 158 spots ahead of PFF’s rating. Pre-draft valuations can only excite fans so much – they have seen potential go unfulfilled several times in recent years – but all we can do right now is judge New York on paper.

Is PFF being fair to the NY Giants?

The prevailing opinion is that Arvell Reese fell into the Giants’ grasp at No. 5. PFF and many others had the former Ohio State game-changer as the No. 2 player on their board. I think one can certainly debate that point, but his raw ability arguably justifies a top-five selection.

If Reese adds value as both a run-stopper and pass-rusher, then he will be an even bigger steal than most think. He improved greatly under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, registering six and a half sacks and a 5.3 missed tackle rate in 2025. Theoretically, this 20-year-old should be on the rise.

Francis Mauigoa is an experienced offensive lineman who manned the blind side on a Miami squad that advanced all the way to the national championship, so he could be a nice value pick as well. The 6-foot-5, 329-pound American Samoan only surrendered three sacks in the last two years combined.

However, PFF is just assuming that both Reese and Mauigoa will flourish in roles that may not be best suited to their strengths. They could be steals on talent alone, but Harbaugh and his staff must equip the incoming off-ball linebacker and guard with the necessary tools to excel in the NFL.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Jahkai Lang (52) during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Colton Hood could wind up being the Giants’ biggest steal in the NFL Draft because he has the ideal skill set for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s scheme.

The former Tennessee and Colorado playmaker (also spent time with Auburn) was a menace in press-man coverage, allowing only one touchdown in nearly 700 coverage snaps, a statistic he believes should be even better .

While Hood is my personal favorite Giants pick, PFF wisely labels J.C. Davis as another potential heist. Despite earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors with Illinois last season and also shining at New Mexico, the Oakland, California, native fell to the sixth round. Davis opened up rushing lanes and also has experience on special teams, so he should have a shot at making Big Blue’s roster.

It is hard to get worked up about players who are supposed to be “reaches” once you get into the late rounds. The probability of a sixth-rounder turning into a game-wrecker is already low. Ergo, New York should receive some grace for the Bobby Jamison-Travis pick .

Since Schoen and Harbaugh opted not to get a DT on Day 2, they had to fire a dart at the board before the draft was over. Considering his success against the run at Auburn, Jamison-Travis seems like a worthy choice at No. 186. The same logic applies to LB Jack Kelly, who recorded 54 total pressures at BYU.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Bobby Johnson-Travis (DL17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reaching for those two prospects is rational, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the long-term status of their respective position groups. Those are obviously low-risk moves, but the Giants cannot afford to be wrong about Malachi Fields.

A 2027 fourth-rounder was included in the deal to acquire the former Notre Dame receiver . One does not usually part with future draft picks, particularly in a projected deep class, unless they are incredibly confident in the return.

New York seemingly envisions Fields as its future No. 2 wideout behind Malik Nabers. With a 6-foot-4 frame and only 10 drops at the college level,

Fields looks like the X receiver the Giants have needed for a while. Honestly, with the proper usage in Matt Nagy’s offense, he could become another steal for this team.

If he is indeed a reach, though, then this trade could prove costly.

The Giants placed their faith in these seven men. Now, the players must do everything possible to justify the team's faith.

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