Did the Giants Secure the Biggest Steal of the 2026 NFL Draft?

New York Giants fans have had a number of reasons to put their head in their hands over the last decade-plus, but the bane of their existence has been a shoddy offensive line. Behind a fragile wall of protection, Big Blue's offense was predictably limited and insipid.

While Saquon Barkley added excitement, he could not fully explode without sufficient running room. New York's O-line substantially improved last season. The Giants finally rolled out a trustworthy starting unit.

Now, they are impressively assembling depth . This squad did not snag just any contributor, though. It is welcoming in a Pro Football Focus darling.

Did the NY Giants find a hidden gem?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois offensive lineman JC Davis (OL18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

PFF is obviously not gospel, but the analytics company has a solid reputation and effectively collects data. It stamped an 87.8 grade on sixth-round NFL Draft pick JC Davis, which is higher than any other Giants rookie.

The former Illinois and New Mexico tackle has 10-inch hands, 34-inch arms, and a near-7-foot wingspan, giving him the ideal physical traits to wreak some havoc in the trenches. His 6-foot-4 frame may make him better equipped for guard in the NFL, but he is still an imposing force.

Beyond his stature, Davis achieved plenty of success at the collegiate level. He allowed only eight sacks in 1,628 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF, but where his strength truly lies is in run-blocking.

The No. 192 overall pick received an 86.7 grade in that department last season, which is likely a huge reason why he ranks above his fellow Big Blue newcomers.

Davis thrived with the Fighting Illini and Lobos, earning a First-Team All-Mountain West selection in 2023 and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025. But what about his immediate future with the Giants?

As things stand now, Davis is not projected to land a starting role and may in fact be a couple years away from achieving that. That said, special teams could be his ticket, as there he logged 334 snaps during his college career.

If the coaching staff is patient with Davis during his development, this OL prospect could become a viable depth piece in due time. Davis, being a sixth-round pick, still needs to hone his techniques, but he has the makings of a Day 3 steal.

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