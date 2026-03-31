NY Giants' Free Agency Moves Reveal Direction for NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft class lacks exceptional first-round depth, but the New York Giants still have a chance to add intriguing talent around their core — especially with the fifth overall pick. How will John Harbaugh handle this assignment in his first year with Big Blue?

Fans often look back on the Super Bowl-winning head coach’s draft history with the Baltimore Ravens to try to project what he and the Giants might do in April. Yet to truly anticipate the team’s direction, it makes sense to first consider their recent free-agent moves.

Reflecting this approach, Harbaugh brought in former Ravens to refresh the roster: Isaiah Likely joined as an athletic playmaker, while All-Pro Jordan Stout upgraded the punter position. The Giants also landed All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and safety Ar’Darius Washington.

Alongside adding familiar faces, Harbaugh made a significant move to strengthen the Giants’ run defense, signing two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The front office also acquired former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, explosive complementary wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, and 2020 All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders.

Continuity also seems important to Harbaugh, as New York re-signed tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and LB Micah McFadden and reunited with safety Jason Pinnock. Together, these transactions start to clarify the Giants’ likely NFL Draft strategy.

What the NY Giants are positioned to do at the draft

General Manager Joe Schoen, left, and Head Coach John Harbaugh | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that the right guard slot remains open—since Greg Van Roten is still a free agent—management should plan to fill this position on Day 2 or Day 3. Signing a veteran and pairing him with a prospect is highly practical. Other than this gap, there appear to be no significant offensive question marks.

While additional reinforcement at WR could benefit the Giants, the arrivals of Mooney and Austin may reduce the urgency to prioritize another pass-catcher.

With the potential interest in Kenneth Walker III indicating the team's desire for an impactful running back, Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love could be considered at No. 5—if he is still available. Still, with ongoing defensive needs, adding another offensive playmaker may be more of a luxury.

Taking all the free agency activity into account, it seems most reasonable to expect New York to give Dennard Wilson a defensive weapon in April’s first round. If the Giants execute a trade down, LSU CB Mansoor Delane becomes an especially logical choice.

The unanimous All-American was exceptional in coverage last season. He could develop into New York’s top corner. Newsome was shaky in 2025 and is under contract for just one year. Paulson Adebo is an injury risk. Even if the Giants remain at No. 5, Delane makes a lot of sense.

Harbaugh’s past emphasis on the secondary and Wilson’s defensive backs background suggest the Giants will select a cornerback sooner or later. Further bolstering their run support also seems like a safe bet.

Can the Giants afford to take a chance with their run defense?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles is available at No. 5, New York will be hard-pressed to pass on him. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 244 pounds, this 21-year-old possesses tremendous athleticism and versatility. New Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson surely covets both of those attributes.

It may be a challenge to get both Styles and Tremaine Edmunds consistent snaps at first. Opportunities could arise if Kayvon Thibodeaux is traded. One free-agent signing probably is not enough to transform a run defense that allowed 145.3 rushing yards per game last season.

Styles can potentially help out a great deal in that area. He is also quite adaptable, having played safety for the first two years of his college career. Similar to cornerback and guard, the organization will likely want to address LB with one of its seven draft picks.

If the Giants effectively fill these holes, they should head into the summer as one of the more interesting squads in the NFC.