NY Giants Grab Receiver Help in Recent Mock Draft

The New York Giants have to trust that they added at least two or three impactful players in the 2025 NFL Draft. If that is true, they have the opportunity to supplement that young talent pool in the 2026 NFL Draft . That would give the new head coach an intriguing nucleus to work with moving forward.

The Giants will not be able to instantly change the culture and build a championship contender. They need to maximize their opportunities. Big Blue must identify a prospect who can improve the team right away. Mike Renner of CBS Sports believes there is an incoming rookie well-suited for the Jaxson Dart-led offense.

In a recent mock draft , Renner had the Giants, assuming they regain the first overall pick, trading it to the New York Jets for the No. 5 selection. The Gang Green grabbed Heisman Trophy winner and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, while Big Blue took Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Because New York beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, the organization is no longer in a position to hold the No. 1 pick. Therefore, the Giants do not wield nearly as much leverage as they did just a few days ago. However, there are still deals to be made.

Renner projected Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to go No. 2 in this mock draft. There are still multiple teams, like the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts, who could trade up to grab their signal-caller of the future. Although they won't get the haul they could have, the Giants could still move down the board.

This would enable the front office to get a player like Tyson and perhaps another promising player who can fit the franchise's long-term plans.

Drafting a receiver might not be high on the fan base's list of demands, especially considering how much the defense has struggled this season, but New York will want to set up its young QB for success.

Jordyn Tyson could be a valuable asset to Dart in 2026 and beyond.

What can the Sun Devils standout do for the NY Giants?

This team could require help at cornerback and on the offensive line, depending on how free agency shakes out, but Mike Renner makes a strong argument for scooping up one of the best receivers in the country.

"Jaxson Dart goes from having scant receiving options to arguably the most fully loaded receiving corps in the NFL with this pick," he notes.

"Tyson is a crafty, all-around route runner who creates more space for himself than anyone in the class. His only concern is the injury history that's caused him to miss time in three straight seasons."

The Third-Team All-American heads to the NFL with quite the résumé. He recorded 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 24 games at Arizona State. Tyson uses impressive route-running skills to consistently create space, but if the 21-year-old cannot shake his defender, he can go up and make a great catch.

Pairing Tyson with a healthy Malik Nabers would presumably allow the Giants to open up the playbook more for Dart. A versatile offense keeps defenses guessing, which is something New York does not do enough of right now. Furthermore, the team may need a No. 2 receiver.

Wan'Dale Robinson will command a good chunk of change in free agency after posting a breakout campaign. The Giants already committed $22 million guaranteed to Darius Slayton last offseason and may not want to invest another big contract in a secondary pass-catcher.

Ergo, they could see the 2026 NFL Draft as the ideal time to address the position. If so, then Jordyn Tyson could make for a tantalizing option. Management must be careful, though,

The Sun Devils star did miss a few games due to a hamstring strain and is considered somewhat of an injury risk, as Renner mentioned. New York cannot afford to miss this pick.

Though if he does stay on the field, drafting Tyson could be the most financially practical way to push Jaxson Dart and the offense forward.

