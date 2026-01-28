Potential Shrine Bowl Prospects Who Raised Their Draft Stock and Who Could Be Giants

The West team defeated the East in the 2026 Shrine Bowl 21-17. It was a great opportunity for New York Giants fans to look exclusively at the prospects who will populate the NFL next season, and as always, some raised their stock, while others may have hurt it and will need the rest of the process to recover.

This one week and game is not everything, but it can go a long way toward shaping decision-makers' views. Let's take a look at some prospects that saw their stock rise after their performance in this game.

QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) holds the offensive MVP trophy after the game at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gronowski was named the Offensive MVP of the game capping off what was a successful week for him. He threw the ball confidently from the pocket as well as on the move. He was able to connect on timing routes and drive the football well.

He showed his toughness and athleticism on multiple occasions. He shook off a would-be tackler and ran for a first down, and he threw a block at the point of attack that led to the team's first touchdown of the day.

His overall command of the offense for his quarter and a half of play showed leadership qualities that allowed him to go from FCS Champion to Big 10 starter. He definitely helped himself this week.

OT Garrett Digiorgio, UCLA

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The former Bruin played on the right side and was dominant in his time on the field. He showed that he has good movement skills for a 6-foot-7, 320-pound man.

He was able to stone-wall rushers flashing off the edge in pass protection, as well as climb to the second level to cover up defenders in the run game.

He also looked fluid, pulling across the line and engaging in blocks. The knock that many put on him for his arm measurements (32.75 inches) did not seem to come into play at all during the game.

He just went out there and did his job. He was either moving bodies or getting in the way of bodies so they did not get to his quarterback.

RB Dean Connors, Houston

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West running back Dean Connors (44) runs with the ball against the East during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Connors is a big scat back, and his full skill set was on display in the game. He had multiple carries in which he picked up yards even when he was contacted in the backfield.

His best run was a cutback that he got out of the backside and ran in for a touchdown. He also showed his receiving skills and his ability to run routes, which was noted all week.

He caught a couple of passes, then showed his ability to pick up yards after the catch by making defenders miss in the open field. The game reinforced what he had shown all week when he was named to the West All-Practice Team for his efforts.

EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) reacts with teammate Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) to sacking Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound rusher who transferred from Louisville to Wisconsin for his final season used the Shrine Bowl to put on the best performance of his collegiate career.

He had three sacks in the game, but it wasn't just three sacks; they came at critical points. They came on third downs and in the red zone. The best one was a critical strip sack in the second quarter, where he was able to get the ball out of Haynes King’s hands.

He showed the motor that was on display at both Louisville and Wisconsin, and he was named the game's Defensive MVP. It is games like these that move players from the fringes firmly into late-day two and early-day three selections.

LB Shadrach Banks, UTSA

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shadrach Banks (19) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It may seem small to some, but the fact that Banks was the primary tackler on the first two kickoffs set the tone for how he would be seen all game. His presence was felt while he was on the field.

He was stuffing runs up the middle, running sideline to sideline to chase ball carriers, and dropping into coverage.

His production during the game mirrored the frenetic production he showed all season at UTSA, where he faced wide-open offenses that operated in hyper speed.

He looked like a future special teams ace and also showed that if given a chance, he could be an every-down backer in the league.

DL James Thompson Jr., Illinois

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (90) lines up against the East during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thompson was unable to finish the game due to an apparent injury, but during his time on the field, his presence loomed larger than his 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame.

He made a splash early by busting through the line and making a sack on the opening drive.

He was also able to get in the backfield and record a tackle for loss, and he assisted in bringing down the ball carrier in the backfield on another play.

He flashed a combination of power, initial burst off the line of scrimmage, and size that made scouts start salivating over the possibilities as an interior defensive lineman.

He will definitely have the eyes of the scouting world on him for the next couple of months.

