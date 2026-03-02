Scouting Combine Day 4: Winners at Giants' Position of Need

The final day of the 2026 NFL Combine on-field workouts saw the offensive linemen take the field, many of whom were looking to make impressions on all 32 teams and open the eyes of many fans who may not be familiar with their play.

Watching all of these behemoths run around, jump, and change direction was, as always, impressive.

There were guys who helped themselves and improved their draft stock going into many of their Pro Day workouts. Let’s take a look at a few standouts who could be of interest to the New York Giants :

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Long and athletic is the best way to describe Freeling. At 6’7" and 315 pounds, to be able to run 40 yards under 5 seconds is quite impressive. His 4.93-second 40-yard dash also accompanied a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump.

Couple that with smooth movement on his on-field drills and a background at Georgia of playing high-leverage games versus top competition, and you can see Freeling rising up the boards in a draft without the elite-level tackle talent.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Get the obvious out of the way: Fano’s arms are shorter than you would ideally like for an offensive lineman, but his athleticism at the position is impressive. He was one of the only players at the combine to participate in all of the drills.

He produced a 4.91 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, and 9-foot-3-inch broad jump. He also had an impressive 7.34-second 3-cone drill and 4.67-second 20-yard shuttle.

He’s simply a good football player, and whether you put him at tackle or at guard, he’s going to be able to improve an offensive line.

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, Iheanachor is a massive man. To run a 4.91 40-yard dash is extremely impressive.

Also, being able to get that bigger frame over 30 inches on the vertical jump (and 9-feet-7-inches on the broad jump) is equally remarkable.

He went through his on-field drills smoothly and showed that he was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He has the potential to be a good starter in a short amount of time in the NFL.

OC Micah Morris, Georgia

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris (OL36) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds, Morris represents the big maulers who play on the interior of the offensive line. He ran a 5.07 40-yard dash, but more impressively, his 1.73 10-yard split.

A man that big getting off the line that fast is something every football coach is looking for in an interior offensive lineman. He doesn’t move with a lumbering gait; instead, he runs as if he carries his weight well.

His movement, explosiveness, and intelligence at the position make him a sought-after draft pick who is moving up the board.

OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bisontis is a good-sized zone and gap scheme guard who flashes athleticism with technique to win consistently.

He ran a good 40 time at 5.02 seconds, and his 1.74 10-yard split showed the ability to burst off the line. He also recorded a 32-inch vertical jump, which once again spoke to his explosiveness.

That should help him utilize his ability to downblock, pull, wrap, or kick out in gap schemes.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.

It’s also useful in duo and in zone schemes to reach the second level. His technique and movement showed through in the agility drills, including his 7.53-second 3-cone drill and 4.78-second 20-yard shuttle.

OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pregnon is a well put-together, typical guard who relies on a firm anchor and power to win reps.

His 5.21 40-yard dash time and 1.82 10-yard split confirm his slower first step on film, but his 35-inch vertical and 9-foot-3-inch broad jump show the explosiveness he uses to overtake the rep in the second half.

That explosiveness, combined with his durability, will make him a valued pick on draft day.