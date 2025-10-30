Way Too Early 2026 Mock Draft Addresses Big Need for NY Giants
Despite scoring 30-plus points in three games this season, it is clear the New York Giants still have obvious limitations on offense.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart can only improvise for so long before he either gets injured or exposed. The rookie quarterback is progressing nicely, but he will need some reinforcements.
One of the Giants' top offseason objectives should be adding a wide receiver who can play and grow alongside the electric, currently sidelined Malik Nabers. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has a candidate in mind.
He projects that New York will select Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson in the first round of next year's draft.
The superb playmaker, who is tied for third in receiving touchdowns and is tied for third in receptions, has plenty to offer Big Blue.
"Tyson broke out last season with an 83.3 receiving grade for Arizona State," Sikkema noted. "The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound senior took his game to another level this year and already has an 84.6 receiving grade with three 100-yard games.
"He has all-around ability and specifically wins in the intermediate areas with an 85.6 receiving grade on passes from 10-19 yards out."
What Jordyn Tyson can do for the NY Giants
Tyson is a primary reason why the Sun Devils are still in contention for a second straight Big 12 championship. He just boosted them to a signature win over the previously undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders, hauling in multiple receptions on the game-winning drive.
The 21-year-old's stellar body control and smooth route-running skills make him a coveted prospect ahead of the NFL Draft.
The Giants have performed relatively well since Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury -- edging out the Los Angeles Chargers, trouncing the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the first meeting, and nearly upsetting the Denver Broncos on the road -- but the WR room is just too thin.
Besides Wan'Dale Robinson, who leads the way with 38 catches for 494 yards, no active Giants wide receiver has reached the 200-yard mark.
Tyson boasts the ability and collegiate experience to transition nicely into the NFL. The Fred Biletnikoff Award contender has 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns in only seven games this season.
He is effortlessly gaining separation from cornerbacks and operating with more strength and surer hands. If Tyson continues to improve, he would make a fine deep threat for Jaxson Dart.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen, assuming he is still running the front office next April, will have to strongly consider using the team's first-round selection on this young Texan. One must adapt in this league, and the best squads possess ample versatility in their aerial attack.
A healthy Malik Nabers is electric. Robinson, a pending free agent, is solid in the slot. Tight end Theo Johnson is emerging as a powerful red-zone presence. Tyson can round out an intriguing unit that could go from lackluster to extremely dynamic in due time.
Arizona State's top weapon will try to keep building a strong case for prospective NFL suitors and do his best to launch the program back to the College Football Playoffs.
Schoen and the Giants will undoubtedly be watching.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.