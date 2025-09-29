Giants WR Malik Nabers Posts Message After ACL Injury
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers was eagerly anticipating his second NFL season.
Nabers, who not only had set personal production goals set for himself but who also was just starting to find his voice as a leader who wasn’t afraid to speak up if he perceived something to be off, saw his sophomore NFL campaign come to a crashing halt Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 21-18 win.
With 6:18 left in the second quarter, the former LSU receiver’s right leg seemed to get stuck in the turf, and he ended up landing awkwardly, in the process tearing his ACL, an injury that head coach Brian Daboll confirmed during his Monday video call with reporters.
“He's one of our better players. I think one of the better players at his position in the league, so he has an ACL, so he'll be out,” DAboll said.
“We'll have a tremendous amount of support for him and his family. That's obviously a tough loss for our football team ... But certainly, when you lose one of your better players, that's a big loss.”
Nabers, in a message to the fans posted to his Instagram account, offered a simple two-word message to the scores of fans following him:
“I’m sorry.”
Nabers is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks once the swelling in his knee subsides. In the meantime, the Giants are trying to determine whether to reassign some of the responsibilities of players already on the roster or look outside the organization to add depth.
Daboll said that if they go the former route and stick with what they have, he’s confident in the receivers on the team, like Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beau Collins, and Gunner Olszewski.
“Yeah, they wouldn't be here if they weren't (capable),” Daboll said. “We obviously had a lot of confidence in the three guys that we have. Malik goes down, and we have confidence in the guys that are behind them.
“We have some guys on the practice squad that we like. So, we'll get ready to play with the guys that we have, and I'm confident in all those guys.”
