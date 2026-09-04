Former Giants Draft Picks Evan Neal and Azeez Ojulari Sign With Raiders' Practice Squad

Offensive lineman Evan Neal and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, both one-time New York Giants premium draft picks, are getting another chance to revive their respective careers after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad following a workout on Thursday.

We have signed WR Ronnie Bell, G Evan Neal, and DE Azeez Ojulari to the practice squad.



In a corresponding move, we have released DE Jahfari Harvey, T Kamar Missouri, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/fHqsrTKy3B — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 4, 2026

Neal, one of two first-round picks in 2022 and the seventh overall pick in that year’s draft, was a highly touted offensive tackle coming out of Alabama.

Drafted to be the Giants’ starting right tackle for the next decade, Neal never got untracked as injuries including elbow and ankle issues, and performance struggles derailed his career.

Still, the Giants attempted to salvage what they had in Neal not once, but twice. Last summer they attempted to convert him to right guard, but after just 44 preseason snaps, Neal’s inconsistencies with pass protection were too much for him to overcome, and the starting right guard job went to veteran Greg Van Roten.

Neal, meanwhile, never made it to the field, spending part of the season on the inactive list and then the back end on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury later in the season.

After having his option year declined, Neal was a surprise free-agent re-signing by head coach John Harbaugh, who was not ready to give up on the hulking offensive lineman.

Unfortunately, Neal was firmly planted with the third-team offense, occasionally getting a snap or two with the second-team unit. He was unable to seize an opportunity as a backup to starting right guard Francis Mauigoa.

Former New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari struggled to stay healthy during his time with Big Blue. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ojulari was a second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 draft out of the University of Georgia.

A highly touted defensive end/outside linebacker with pass-rushing potential, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder had an impressive rookie campaign in which he recorded 8.0 sacks in 17 games played (13 starts), but could never equal or top that production thanks to an inability to stay healthy.

Ojulari signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent for the 2025 season, but he only appeared in three games with two starts. Ojulari was with the Atlanta Falcons this past summer, but did not make the 53-man roster.

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