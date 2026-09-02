Giants Add Interior Offensive Lineman Geno VanDeMark to Practice Squad
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The have signed offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark to their practice squad, Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed in his final press briefing before the start of the 2026 regular season.
VanDeMark, 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, played his college ball at Alabama and, before that, Michigan State. The Lodi, New Jersey, native played in 14 games last season for the Crimson Tide, with nine starts across the interior of the offensive line, including six at right guard, two at left guard, and one at center.
VanDeMark spent the summer with the Colts, who signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 draft. The 24-year-old played , most of those at right guard. He finished his four-year college career (two with Alabama and two with Michigan State) with a 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
VanDeMark will serve as insurance at center, behind starter John Michael Schmitz and backup Bryan Hudson, both of whom are on the 53-man roster.
To make room for VanDeMark, New York cut defensive back J.T. Woods.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina