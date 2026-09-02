Giants Add Interior Offensive Lineman Geno VanDeMark to Practice Squad

The have signed offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark to their practice squad, Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed in his final press briefing before the start of the 2026 regular season.

VanDeMark, 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, played his college ball at Alabama and, before that, Michigan State. The Lodi, New Jersey, native played in 14 games last season for the Crimson Tide, with nine starts across the interior of the offensive line, including six at right guard, two at left guard, and one at center.

VanDeMark spent the summer with the Colts, who signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 draft. The 24-year-old played , most of those at right guard. He finished his four-year college career (two with Alabama and two with Michigan State) with a 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

VanDeMark will serve as insurance at center, behind starter John Michael Schmitz and backup Bryan Hudson, both of whom are on the 53-man roster.

To make room for VanDeMark, New York cut defensive back J.T. Woods.

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