FIFA Responds to World Cup Stars' Concern Over MetLife Stadium Pitch

MetLife Stadium, the home venue for the New York Giants and New York Jets, which installed temporary grass fields as part of its agreement with FIFA to host World Cup matches, has received some criticism from athletes regarding the current grass playing surface.

"The pitch... I don't even know if you can call it that. It felt more like an artificial surface - quite hard and quite rigid," France midfielder Adrien Rabiot said via the BBC .

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior added, "In the second half, with the heat, the pitch dries out very quickly. The game becomes very sluggish, and we can't get into our rhythm."

In response, FIFA issued the following statement:

"FIFA has invested more than five years in meticulous and collaborative research, testing and innovation, working closely with leading turf experts, stadium operators and football stakeholders, to deliver the best possible playing surfaces for players.

"The pitches at all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ stadiums remain in excellent condition from both a playability and player safety perspective. While there have been comments regarding the visual appearance of certain areas of the playing surface at NYNJ Stadium, FIFA's Turf Management Team's assessment is that every pitch is healthy and performing as intended for elite competition. Variations in the appearance of some surfaces, whether on television or in person, do not necessarily reflect the quality, health or playability of the pitch.

"FIFA's pitch management teams undertake extensive testing and monitoring before every match, including assessments of moisture levels, firmness and overall playing conditions. Irrigation plans are tailored to the specific requirements of each venue and matchday conditions, and surfaces are continuously monitored throughout the tournament. Pitches are irrigated in line with established protocols before and during matches, with moisture levels closely monitored throughout the day.

"FIFA’s focus remains on providing players with safe, consistent and high-performing playing surfaces across all venues throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

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