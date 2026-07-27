Giants Unveil Massive Facility Overhaul Plans Aimed at Modernizing Football Operations  Facilities

The New York Giants unveiled the specifics behind their plans to modernize their football operations facility and headquarters.

The Giants moved into the Quest Diagnostics Training Center (previously named the Timex Performance Center) in 2010, after basing their operations at the old Giants Stadium.

The highlights of their facility improvement plans include:

Expanded Locker Room

Rendition of Giants New Locker Room | Courtesy of the Ne York Football Giants

The new locker room will be more than 6,000 square feet, an expansion that will allow for 100 full-size lockers.

Previously, the Giants locker room became cramped to the point where temporary lockers had to be installed in the middle of the room. Those temporary lockers, along with recreational items such as recliners, made it difficult for players to move about.

A State-of-the-Art Weight Room

Rendition of Giants New Weight Room | Courtesy of the New York Football Giants

The Giants are expanding the weight room to include more than 11,000 square feet. The new weight room will also include a nutrition bar and cardio mezzanine that overlooks the indoor field.

The previous weight room, while spacious enough, did not include a nutrition bar; that service was previously located just outside the weight room. It also did not include a cardio mezzanine.

Other renovations include expanded space for advanced sports medicine and rehabilitation, an integrated recovery and wellness area with more state-of-the-art equipment, and modernized player and team areas.

The team has also renovated its cafeteria, which serves the players, coaches, and staff.

“This is a significant investment in the future of our football operation,” said Giants President and CEO John Mara via a team-issued statement.

“We believe it is our responsibility to provide our players, coaches, and staff with the resources and environment they need to succeed.

“As the game continues to evolve, we must continue to evolve with it. This project reflects our commitment to our people and to building a foundation that will support the New York Giants for years to come.”

Rendition of Giants' new sports medicine and recovery suite. | Courtesy of the New York Giants

Per the Giants, EwingCole and Natoli Construction Corp. are handling the design and construction of a significant part of the project. Overall, the project includes approximately 93,500 square feet of new construction and 46,000 square feet of renovations, and is expected to be completed ahead of the 2028 season.

The team’s East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters earned mixed results in the latest NFLPA player report cards. The Food/Dining Area received a B+ grade, but the locker room received a grade of D while the training room was graded a B-, and the weight room a B.

The Giants will continue to be based out of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center during the renovation. However, the renovation, combined with the teardown of the infrastructures around MetLife Stadium related to the World Cup, is believed to be the reason the team has taken its training camp on the road this year.

The Giants open training camp on Tuesday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.