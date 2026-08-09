Fred Hoaglin, Coach of Giants' Super Bowl-Winning "Suburbanites" O-Line, Dies at 82

Former New York Giants offensive line coach Fred Hoaglin, who was instrumental in coaching up the Giants’ offensive line known as “The Suburbanites,” passed away earlier this month at the age of 82.

"The Suburbanites" got their nickname from head coach Bill Parcells because they were married men who lived in the New Jersey suburbs. and who had off-season jobs.

They also had their own individual monikers as assigned by Parcells: left tackle Brad “Mister Bluster” Benson, left guard Billy “Biff the Paper Boy” Ard, center Bart “Books” Oates, right guard Chris “Biscuits” Godfrey, and right tackle Karl “Cinnamon” Nelson.

Hoaglin began his NFL journey as a center for the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him out of Pittsburgh in 1966.

He also played one season for the Baltimore Colts, two seasons for the Houston Oilers and one for the Seattle Seahawks, his final season as an active player coming in 1976.

Hoaglin, who was voted to the 1969 Pro Bowl as a member of the Browns, went into coaching in 1978, his first job being with the Detroit Lions.

He joined Parcells’ Giants staff as their offensive line coach in 1985, a post he held through the 1992 season and one in which he was a part of two Super Bowl championships (XXI and XXV).

Under Hoaglin’s tutelage, Oates earned two of his five career Pro Bowl honors (1990 and 1991).

Hoaglin reprised his role as offensive line coach under Parcells with the New England Patriots, who named Parcells their head coach in 1993.

Hoaglin then completed his coaching career with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1997 to 2001 as the team’s tight ends coach. Hoaglin retired from coaching after the 2001 season.

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