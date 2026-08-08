John Michael Schmitz's Biggest Problem Isn't Talent — It's Consistency

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz hasn't been a blinking red light in need of attention since being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he hasn't been a resounding success , either.

Besides not making it through an entire season since turning pro due to injuries, Schmitz just hasn’t progressed swiftly enough to match his pedigree. Last season, the former Minnesota offensive lineman allowed 14 pressures, putting him 16th among true, every-down centers .

And in PFF’s Mason Cameron's latest ranking of the top 32 centers in the league, Schmitz placed 26th .

Schmitz, who enters a contract year this season, has started in 41 games for New York over the last three years, logging over 2,500 snaps. Last season, his overall offensive grade of 60.8 from PFF ranked 28th out of 40 qualifying centers.

While he has shown gradual signs of improvement since his rookie season, the most notable of which is a reduction in pressures allowed since his first year (he had 14 last year ), there has also been some question as to whether Schmitz’s play style as a technician is a fit for what head coach John Harbaugh expects in his offensive linemen.

Schmitz’s Biggest Issue: Consistency

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) on the field during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the things Schmitz has done well is showing baseline power and stoutness in the run game. But where he has struggled is with consistency in pass protection, allowing pressures up the middle due to struggles with lateral movement and picking up defensive stunts.

This year brings a new challenge: a rookie guard, Francis Mauigoa, converting from tackle, lining up next to him. Thus far in training camp, the communication appears to be solid as Schmitz has not been egregiously bad since the pads have come on. He also appears to have added more strength to better anchor in pass protection.

Where Schmitz needs to show a significant leap forward is in improving his horizontal quickness to cut off speed defenders better and to keep defenders from getting their hands into his frame, thereby pushing him back as though he were on roller skates.

Schmitz, while a decent enough run blocker, has also struggled at times with climbing to the second level, though the switch to more of a gap scheme should help to minimize this issue.

The upcoming year is a big one for Schmitz, who, again, hasn’t been a disaster but who also hasn’t fully lived up to his draft pedigree. He doesn’t appear to be in any danger of losing his starting role, though the injury history remains a concern, as he can ill afford interruptions in his development.

Schmitz had his bell rung during Friday’s practice, putting his availability for practice over the next several days in question. When he does return to action, the center will be hoping for a strong showing that silences his critics and moves him up in the PFF rankings this time next year.

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