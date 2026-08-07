Lawrence Taylor Ranked Top Defensive Player Ever in CBS Sports' All-Time Top 100

There have been few players in the history of the NFL as impactful as Lawrence Taylor . The former New York Giants outside linebacker is widely regarded as one of the best pass rushers of all time, defining the future of his position in many ways.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports ranked Taylor seventh on his list of the top 100 players in NFL history. Taylor was the top defensive player on the list, one spot in front of Packers and Eagles legend Reggie White.

LT Revolutionized the Game

Lawrence Taylor is a two-time Super Bowl champion | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor’s unmatched explosiveness and speed to get around offensive tackles made him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

He transformed the outside linebacker position into an active rusher, which forced some of the league’s brightest coaching minds to come up with new ways to slow down Taylor’s rush.

The legendary Bill Walsh of the 49ers assigned his best offensive lineman, guard John Ayers, to block Taylor rather than having a smaller running back take on Taylor’s rush.

And Washington head coach Joe Gibbs created a tight end/H-back to deal with Taylor, while also placing a premium on max protection schemes and chip blocks rather than exposing an offensive lineman to a one-on-one matchup against the Giants’ defender.

Taylor played all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Giants. He officially tallied 132.5 sacks, his 9.5 sacks as a rookie not counting since sacks weren’t considered an official stat until Taylor’s second season. He also forced 41 fumbles and had nine interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.

Taylor often forced offenses to commit two, or even three, players to block him. He was voted to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls , and received eight consecutive first-team All-Pro nods. He also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and was voted the league MVP in 1986 as well as to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All 1980s Team.

There's no doubt that Taylor is the best Giants player of all time , and one of the top players in league history.

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