3 Stats That Mattered Most in NY Giants Week 17 Win

The New York Giants were able to grab a victory in week 17 in Las Vegas against the Raiders. It's been rare for the stat sheet to show dominance across major areas and for the team to win, but in this game, everything came together, leading to a dominant victory.

Whether it was through the air or on the ground, the offense moved the football, and the defense limited the Raiders' movement.

Being able to control those areas is what led to such an easy victory for Big Blue.

Let's take a look at the stats that mattered in the Giants' 34-10 victory.

Third Down Efficiency

One of the best telltale signs of a team’s success is how effective a team is on third down. It can be an offense or a defense; either way, it will affect the outcome of the game.

An efficient offense on third down will keep drives alive and keep the ball in their possession longer, giving them more chances to score.

Defensively, it can put the ball back in the offense's hands, get the defense off the field to keep them rested, and play at the highest level while keeping points off the board.

The Giants and the Raiders both had the same number of third downs in the game. Of the thirteen third downs, the Giants converted six first downs, and the Raiders only converted three.

That is three fewer times the Giants were forced to punt or go for it on fourth down. As a result, the Giants ran nine more plays and held the time of possession lead by over a minute.

A Jaxson Dart run on third, and one kept the drive alive that ultimately led to their second touchdown of the day.

Rushing Yards

The Giants dominated in every aspect of the running game. Their 31 attempts were 11 more than the Raiders.

They averaged five yards per rush during the game, compared to the Raiders, who only averaged 3.2 yards per carry. So it is not surprising that the totals for both teams were so lopsided.

The Giants finished with 155 rushing yards compared to the Raiders' 63 rushing yards. That means the Giants controlled the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive lines.

It was great to see them both dominating at the same time. They both played on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

The defense held Ashton Jeanty to 60 yards. On offense, the rushing load was carried by Tyrone Tracy, who had 62 yards, along with Dart’s 48 yards and Singletary’s 45 yards.

The rush offense takes it to another level when Dart is in the game. Two of his nine carries were touchdowns.

Turnovers

Many people in football believe that if you win the turnover battle, you win the game.

That has not really held for the Giants this season. There are too many instances where they have won the turnover battle but lost the game.

This game helped to return normalcy to that belief. The Giants won the turnover battle. They were able to take the ball away without giving it away.

The first interception by Bobby Okereke not only kept an imminent score off the board for Las Vegas but also returned it into enemy territory, putting the Giants in a good position to add points.

The second interception came in the fourth quarter, shutting down the Raiders' final opportunity to cut into the lead and make a run for the game.

Dane Belton cut in front of a Geno Smith pass to Tyler Lockett on third down. It was the cherry on top of a great defensive performance.

