Giants OLB Abdul Carter’s Hard Work Finally Paid Off

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter knew he was a lot better than what his teammates, coaches, and fans were seeing.

And so after a tumultuous stretch that saw him benched for twice showing up late (or not at all) for a scheduled team event, Carter recommitted himself to his craft on the urging of said teammates and coaches, and it paid off in a big way.

The former Penn State star and third overall pick in the 2025 draft delivered the best game of his young career in an otherwise dismal team showing, resulting in a 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

In that game, Carter finished third in total tackles, recorded one of the team’s two sacks, had three tackles for loss, drew a hold on a strongside edge rush, forced two fumbles, and had a fumble recovery.

One of his tackles for loss came against Commanders All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Carter having come into this game with a plan which he executed to perfection.

The performance Carter put on display wasn’t by accident. It started with him recommitting himself to his craft by spending extra time to ensure he had his assignments down, knew his opponent, had a plan, and eliminated the irresponsible behavior that led to his benchings.

“I would say just me being a better teammate, trusting the guys around me, them trusting me more,” Carter said when asked how the work he put in behind the scenes paid off. “I just felt good coming out here.”

On the other two of Carter’s tackles for loss, he put his quickness and speed on display, leaving his would-be blockers flummoxed and sucking in the dust of Carter’s feet, as he caused them to whiff on the blocking attempt.

When it was all said and done, Carter was the Giants' defense’s best player, a job for which he took pride but at the same time had regret.

“It means a lot,” he said of his showing. “I feel like it was a statement, but it would've been more satisfying if we got to win.”

Carter doesn’t plan to stop now that he’s found the right formula, which allows him to justify his draft pedigree.

“I definitely wanna finish strong,” he said. “That's what I've been doing with these last couple of weeks and strong. Do everything possible to finish strong.”

And, from his perspective, hopefully get the Giants a win or two before the curtain closes on this dismal season.

