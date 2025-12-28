Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott Lands on Giants' Week 17 Inactive List

New York Giants starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who, despite having suffered a knee injury last week against the Vikings, was hoping to play against the Raiders this week, is among the team’s inactive players.

With Flott sidelined, Deonte Banks will get the start, not the most reassuring move the Giants can make, but the only one they feel is best.

Banks has struggled this season, probably more so than last year, as his effort continues to come under fire, most recently by Giants legend Carl Banks. But defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen wasn’t quite ready to agree with Banks’s observations .

“If you were to stand on that field and watch pregame warmups and you had never seen Deonte Banks a day in your life, you’d be like, ‘This guy is a [expletive deleted],’” Banks said.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he moves well. Lights come on, and he just plays whatever the [bleep] he wants to do.”

Banks’s criticism of the young cornerback (no relation) was partly in response to the 2023 first-round pick’s being beaten by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on a 3rd-and-17 that went for 21 yards and the cornerback being beaten by running back Aaron Jones on a third-quarter rush inside his own 20-yard line that went for a first down.

“I mean, those are Carl's words,” Bullen said this week when asked if they were able to get through to the younger Bank.

“We just coach everybody to the standard that we have on defense. And again, going back to the praise in the room: when you do it right, you get praise; if you don't, it gets addressed. So, no different than anybody else in there, that's been our focus with him.”

In addition to Flott, the Giants have Dante “Tubo” Miller inactive this week after having elevated him from the practice squad. The remaining Giants' inactive players are:

TE Theo Johnson (illness)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe)

WR Jalin Hyatt

OLB Caleb Murphy

QB Russell Wilson (3rd quarterback)

The Raiders’ inactive players include receiver Phillip Dorsett, safety Terrell Edmunds, running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), running back Chris Collier, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, receiver Jack Bech (back), and quarterback Aidan O’Connell (3rd quarterback).

Be sure to follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Have a question for Saturday morning mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage