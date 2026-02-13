Giants Cor’Dale Flott Switches Agents Ahead of Free Agency

New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, a pending unrestricted free agent, has switched agency representation with a month to go before the annual NFL free agency sweeps begin.

Flott, who Marlon Moore of AthElite Agency previously repped, has moved to Athletes First , the agency headed by Brian Murphy and whose roster includes David Mulugheta, Todd France, Tory Dandy, Kyle McCarthy, Justin Schulman, Ryan Williams, and Joe Panos.

Athletes First is the same agency that represents outside linebacker Brian Burns and pending Giants unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, just to name a few Giants players.

Flott, the Giants' third-round draft pick in 2022 out of LSU (81st overall), is coming off his best season as a pro. He appeared in 14 games, all of which were starts, after beating our 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks for the starting job in training camp.

Flott registered 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception, while also recording a career-high 11 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Flott was the highest graded Giants cornerback in coverage with a 68.1 mark, allowing a team low 53.0% of the pass targets against him to be completed.

Flott also tied with teammate Dru Phillips for most forced incompletions (8) and led the Giants' cornerbacks with a 72.8 NFL coverage rating.

Flott, who at the beginning of the season rotated with Banks, the latter playing on third downs, eventually took over the starting job on a full-time basis about a month into the season thanks to his consistent play.

However, if there is one negative to Flott's career, it's been that he's yet to play a full season due to injuries, though for the last three years he's only missed three games in each of those seasons.

Flott, who was equally proficient in both man and zone coverage, has an estimated market value of $9.5 million per year, the APY based on a four-year, $38.031 million contract.

Such a deal would make Flott the 32nd highest-paid cornerback in the league, and put him in line with peers Michael Carter II of the Eagles, Kyler Gordon of the Bears, Jourdan Lewis of the Jaguars, and Kelsean Nixon of the Packers.

