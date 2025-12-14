Giants Down Two Key Special Teams Players for Week 15 Tilt vs. Commanders

As anticipated, punter Jamie Gillan, who was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, is among the New York Giants inactive players for their Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders.

Gillan missed practice this week with a sore left knee, the injury occurring on the aborted field-goal attempt against New England by Younghoe Koo, a play in which Gillan tried to scramble but was tackled for a 12-yard loss.

The Giants elevated punter Cameron Johnston on Saturday in anticipation of Gillan’s lack of availability this week.

Also inactive this week is receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski, who as of Friday was in the latter stages of the concussion protocol. There was hope that Olszewski might be cleared by this morning, but he did not receive that final clearance from an independent neurological consultant.

In the Week 13 game against the Patriots, safety Jevon Holland handled punt return duties once Olszewski left the game with a concussion. Meanwhile Jalin Hyatt and Deonte Banks figure to be the kickoff returners in this week's game.

The Giants did not bother with adding one of Ihmir Smith-Marsette or Xavier Gipson, two proven return specialists, to the roster.

The following Giants were declared out of today’s game on Friday due to their injuries and are inactive:

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. (Ankle)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Shoulder)

The rest of the Giants’ inactive list includes offensive lineman James Hudson III and quarterback Russell Wilson (emergency quarterback).

The Commanders inactive players feature quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. The rest include:

CB Jonathan Jones

T Trent Scott

T George Fant

DE Drake Jackson

